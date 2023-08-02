All clear in the US Senate – police were looking for shooters

US Capitol Police evacuated US Senate office buildings on Wednesday. After a large-scale operation, the officials gave the all-clear.

In Washington, police evacuated offices of the US Senate on Wednesday. There had previously been an emergency call in which there was talk of a possible shooter in a building.

However, it could have been a false alarm, US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said in a news conference. During the extensive search, the officers did not find any injuries and there were no indications of shots being fired. The US Capitol police then gave the all-clear on Twitter. “There is currently no active threat,” it says.

In the course of the alarm, the police called on people in the relevant buildings to seek protection on site. The public should avoid the area. Officials blocked access to the underground tunnels that lead from the main Capitol building to the Senate office buildings.

A video clip by an Iranian correspondent shows journalists escaping from one of the buildings.

According to Manger, the 911 call to police said a “heavy man of Latin American appearance and bulletproof equipment” had entered a Senate office building.

