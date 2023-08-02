Home » All clear in the US Senate – police were looking for shooters
Entertainment

All clear in the US Senate – police were looking for shooters

by admin
All clear in the US Senate – police were looking for shooters

US Capitol Police evacuated US Senate office buildings on Wednesday. After a large-scale operation, the officials gave the all-clear.

In Washington, police evacuated offices of the US Senate on Wednesday. There had previously been an emergency call in which there was talk of a possible shooter in a building.

However, it could have been a false alarm, US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said in a news conference. During the extensive search, the officers did not find any injuries and there were no indications of shots being fired. The US Capitol police then gave the all-clear on Twitter. “There is currently no active threat,” it says.

In the course of the alarm, the police called on people in the relevant buildings to seek protection on site. The public should avoid the area. Officials blocked access to the underground tunnels that lead from the main Capitol building to the Senate office buildings.

A video clip by an Iranian correspondent shows journalists escaping from one of the buildings.

According to Manger, the 911 call to police said a “heavy man of Latin American appearance and bulletproof equipment” had entered a Senate office building.

See also  Google app launches "Metamorphosis of Youth" AR panda animation feature - Google Google - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Robbie Shepherd is dead: colleagues in shock! BBC...

Cockfight for “Bachelorette”: “You found me in front...

Lis Vega Stuns Fans with Flirty Lingerie Look...

“Bachelorette” shock: he didn’t tell Jennifer that …?!...

Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau and wife announce separation

The Cost of Education: Shakira’s Children Attend Exclusive...

Hisoka: The Low-Budget Cosplay Makeover of the Hunter...

8 products that will make your home smarter

Actor Marc Gilpin, Youngest Son in “Jaws 2,”...

Discover the kitchens of CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy