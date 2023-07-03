ALL FOR METAL – Legends

ALL FOR METAL

Last year, ASENBLUT singer and fitness influencer Tim “Tetzel” Schmidt and Antonio Calanna, former singer of DEVICIOUS, got together and founded the band ALL FOR METAL due to their shared love for metal. With other experienced musicians from bands like OVERSENSE, THE BUTCHER SISTERS or 8KIDS, a team was quickly found that is now pursuing a goal with “Legends”.

And the goal is clear: Straight, catchy and anthemic metal that immediately connects band and fans live. Here the heroes of the two singers, MANOWAR, meet catchy Power Metal bands like BLOODBOUND, SABATON and MAJESTY. But other influences are also noticeable in the course of the exciting and entertaining debut. The band’s anthem “All For Metal” starts in proper style with anvil hits and heavy riffs. “Warriors Of The World United” says hello in terms of vocals and pathos, “Hey, Hey” calls invite you to join in and the interplay between Tim’s rough and Antonio’s melodic voice, which always invites you to sing along, works wonderfully. So you sometimes feel reminded of AMON AMARTH in a lighter version, but Joacim Brodén (SABATON) also comes to mind on “Born In Valhalla” when you listen to Tim’s pathetic singing.

Of course, a hymn to Thor shouldn’t be missing from the pathos either and so “Raise Your Hammer” soon brings successful folky parts and the stomper “Hear The Drum” lets the choirs revel. “Run” then initially reminds a little of the a-capella heroes VAN CANTO with the vocals, but the unfortunately much too quiet DREAM EVIL also have a say in True Metal. Since they also want to tell stories with ALL FOR METAL, there are also spoken intros and an extremely dramatic organ intro on “Mountain Of Power”, before presenting a real HAMMERFALL anthem with a super cool solo. And it gets really theatrical at the end with “Legends Never Die”, which with its successful kitsch patina almost sounds like a Disney song that has become metal.

ALL FOR METAL don’t want to reinvent the (true/heavy) metal wheel, but they manage to do it by combining the numerous influences from power, heavy, true and folk metal, it works wonderfully and makes you want to play live this sensational band that will effortlessly clean up the field from behind in the next few years, I dare to prophesy that much.

Tracklist „Legends“:

1. All For Metal

2. Godess Of War

3. Born In Valhalla

4. Raise Your Hammer

5. Hear The Drum

6. Run

7. Prophecy Of Hope

8. Mountain Of Power

9. Fury Of The Gods

10. The Day Of Hammerfall

11. Legends Never Die

LineUp:
Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt (Vocals)
Antonio Calanna (Vocals)
Ursula Zanichelli (Guitars)
Jasmin Pabst (Guitars)
Florian Toma (Bass)
Leif Jensen (Drums)

