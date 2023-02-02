Listen to the audio version of the article

Evolve to continue living: Charles Darwin’s formula also works for fashion events, and for Altaroma in particular. Born in 2004, it has changed its appearance and name over the years, and since 2010 it has been carried forward with conviction and passion by Silvia Venturini Fendi, involved in the family maison but also in the enhancement of the industry and fashion talents of her city.

Over the years the event had undergone reductions, not only in terms of duration, but also in depth and relevance: the first editions marked by the presence of names of Roman couture such as Renato Balestra, Gattinoni, Gai Mattiolo, were followed by a period of repositioning, also within the Milan-Florence axis with, respectively, the four annual fashion weeks and the fairs and the Pitti attraction pole. And this despite the constant and meritorious commitment to continuing to promote young talents, with Who is on Next, a program created in collaboration with Vogue which has launched names such as Andrea Incontri (creative director of Benetton) and Marco de Vincenzo (style manager of Etro), and the Showcase platform. But the public funds to support it had also gradually decreased.

Showcase, January 2023 edition

Participated by public institutions, such as the Municipality of Rome (which in 2017 cut its funding by 90% and then withdrew its shares with the Raggi administration), the Lazio Region and the Rome Chamber of Commerce, Altaroma is now at a crucial moment in its existence: it will be liquidated in its status as a consortium company and will be transformed into a foundation. “It will be an industrial plan that focuses on innovation, creativity and talent and the internationalization of fashion, as the main creative industry we have and Rome and Lazio as great hubs for attracting talent and innovating”, commented Paolo Orneli, Councilor for Economic Development and at Innovazione di Roma Capitale on the opening day of the three-day January edition of Altaroma (from 31 January to 2 February).

«If we hadn’t had this reality, fashion would have disappeared from Rome. Altaroma has the merit of having kept this flame burning, thanks also to Silvia Venturini Fendi, a hope – reiterated Alessandro Onorato, councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion, intensely committed to promoting the Roman fashion system -. If you don’t simplify the life of the organizers and those who want to do business with money and investments, if you don’t give certainties, maisons like Valentino, Fendi or Bulgari and many other important players don’t come to Rome so easily. We want to collaborate so that it is possible to attract and we want the government to focus on the city», referring then to the expected inaugurations of the coming months, starting with the luxury hotels such as the Bulgari in Piazza Augusto Imperatore (in June), the Six Senses in Via del Corso, but also the arrivals of the Nobu restaurant (in April), Uniqlo and Starbucks.

From left, Roberto Luongo, director of Ice Agency, the regional councilor Paolo Orneli, the president of Altaroma Silvia Venturini Fendi and the Rome councilor Alessandro Onorato

Now the aim is to have the statute of the new Altaroma Foundation approved by the next July edition, added Onorato. Now the aim is also to attract sponsorships, members who contribute to the success of the project, and obviously also the Municipality. “Our city must have the strength to drive, to attract authoritative sponsors and investments, but also young people, even from abroad, to generate business and the economy – underlined the councilor – Naturally, the vocation will remain for the new Foundation given by the president Silvia Venturini Fendi, but we want to establish ourselves even more with planning and greater investments because Rome still has a record that we must hold onto linked to the training part. The capital is the reference city in the world for Academies, for example. Once the cycle of studies has finished, talents need to be made sure that they do not necessarily leave the city after training».