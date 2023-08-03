Angus Cloud, Star of ‘Euphoria’, Dies at 25: A Tragic Loss and Unexpected Rise to Fame

Title: Actor Angus Cloud From ‘Euphoria’ Passes Away at 25, Cause of Death Unconfirmed

Subtitle: Cloud’s Journey from Chance Encounter to Promising Career Cut Short

Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fez in the hit HBO series ‘Euphoria,’ tragically passed away on July 31 at the young age of 25. The exact cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, although speculation suggests mental health struggles and a potential overdose may have been factors.

Cloud’s unexpected entry into the world of acting and ‘Euphoria’ was a remarkable tale. Born in Oakland, California, he initially had no interest in pursuing a career in acting. However, fate intervened during a trip to New York when he was 18 years old.

While strolling the streets of the Big Apple, Cloud encountered a woman claiming to work for a casting company, piquing his curiosity. She invited him to audition for a new series, urging him to simply read the script. Initially skeptical, Cloud opted to give it a chance. To his surprise, he found himself in a room with other young men his age, all reading the script that would become the first chapter of ‘Euphoria.’ Cloud’s unique interpretation of the material caught the attention of the casting directors, propelling him into the role of Fez.

Following his life-altering breakthrough, Cloud relocated to New York and took on various jobs while honing his craft. He immersed himself in method acting by studying the technique and watching tutorials on YouTube. However, Cloud believed his simplicity as a person, rather than complex acting methods, resonated with the producers, who appreciated his natural approach.

Upon securing the role, Cloud moved to Los Angeles and lived in Airbnbs throughout the eight months of filming. Unable to secure a permanent apartment, he dedicated himself to his performance and forged strong relationships with his co-stars, particularly Zendaya. Cloud’s career showed immense promise, with several upcoming projects, including ‘The Line,’ ‘Freaky Tales,’ and ‘Your Lucky Day,’ in which he would share the screen with renowned actors such as Halle Bailey and Pedro Pascal.

However, before Cloud could fulfill his potential, tragedy struck. His untimely passing saddened fans and the entertainment industry, leaving behind a legacy cut short but filled with immense talent and unwavering dedication to his craft.

While the world mourns the loss of Angus Cloud, questions about his death remain unanswered. As investigations continue, it is hoped that his passing will serve as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support within the film industry.

