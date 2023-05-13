OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run off Brock Burke in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. and stop a string of five losses.

Dominican slugger Esteury Ruiz also knocked it out of the park and drove in four runs for Oakland. Kevin Smith and Carlos Perez homered for the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors (9-31) and won in the final at-bat for the third time this season.

This time, the comeback came after pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia put Texas ahead with a single off Zach Jackson in the top of the final inning. Former A’s shortstop Marcus Semien followed with an RBI single that gave the Rangers a two-run lead that wasn’t enough to clinch the win.

A’s closer Shintaro Fujinami (1-4) retired two batters for his first professional win.

Burke (2-1) took the loss after giving up three hits and four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

For the Rangers, the Dominicans Ezequiel Duran 5-2, with one scored and one produced; Leody Taveras 3-1, with an RBI. Cuban Adolis García 1-1, with an RBI.

For the Athletics, the Dominicans Esteury Ruiz 5-3, with two runs scored and four RBIs; Ramon Laureano 4-1. Venezuelans Jesús Aguilar 3-0; Carlos Pérez 4-1, with a run scored and an RBI. Colombian Jordan Diaz 4-1.

