The sci-fi masterpiece “Avatar” in American film history set a record at the global box office. After 13 years, movie fans are looking forward to the second part “Avatar: The Way of Water”. Taiwan will be the first to release the film nationwide on December 14, but China Netizens can only laugh at themselves: “We are going to release it in December 2022.”

The time and space of “Avatar 2” is set more than 10 years after the first part. The Na’vi Jack and Neytiri got married. The two formed the Suri family with their children on Pandora, and lived a peaceful life. However, due to human greed, it once again brought destruction and destruction to Pandora. The Na’vi fought again to survive, and had to bear the ensuing grief and trauma.

The time for the release of “Avatar 2” in Taiwan has been brought forward again and again. Currently, it is scheduled to be released on December 14th, keeping up with the first wave of the market. This news also appeared on Weibo accounts. Chinese netizens are both envious and angry “What about us?” , and even laughed at himself: “We are going to release it in December 2022.”

Whether “Avatar 2” will be released in China is still unknown, but the continuous tightening of the CCP’s censorship system and the “zero-clearing policy” with no end in sight make many Chinese movie fans not optimistic, because even if it can be seen in Chinese theaters To “Avatar 2”, it may also be cut and not the original.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.