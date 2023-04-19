Beijing Performance Group’s “May Performance Season” focuses on the new Beijing flavor-Entertainment-中工网

Original title: 14 original plays and 37 performances will be staged, which will feast the audience’s eyes (quote)

Beijing Performance Group’s “May Performance Season” focuses on new Beijing flavors (theme)

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Guo Jia

Acrobatic drama “Call 4921” fragment performance press conference, various art academy troupes gathered together “art” show style Actors of the children’s drama “Old Dog and Old Black Got into Trouble” were at the press conference

The ninth May performance season of Beijing Performing Arts Group, which brings together nine art troupes and thirteen art categories, will open again at the turn of spring and summer. At that time, 14 original plays and 37 performances will bring audiences from different perspectives. The side presents the authentic “Beijing flavor”. On the morning of April 18, actors from the Nine Academy Troupes and key repertoires made their debuts together. Dong Ning, deputy general manager of Beijing Performing Arts Group, released the main visual and main content of the performance season on the spot.

The premiere repertoire focuses on old and new Beijing

In this “May Performance Season”, Beijing Performing Arts Group will stage a number of original dramas in a concentrated manner, and new dramas and good dramas will be staged in turn. Among them, the original reality-themed musical “Ideal City” produced by Beijing Performing Arts Group and performed by Beijing Opera and Dance Theater focuses on the construction industry, reflects the spirit of the times and real life in a panoramic way, and tells the story of strugglers represented by Zhao Xiankun and Su Xiao. It is a touching story of building the “ideal city” in the heart through many difficulties, sticking to the original belief, and the show will officially meet the audience at the end of May.

Adapted from Ye Guangqin’s trilogy of children’s literature, the third and final work after the children’s drama “Master Mouse Is Up Late” and “Fantasy Cat Sanya Goes to the Room”–Children’s drama “Old Dog and Old Hei Got into Trouble” , which will premiere during June 1st. The original cast of the first two works have assembled again, allowing the audience to relive the warmth and charm of Beijing from the perspective of the protagonist Yaya in the play, who is full of innocence and childlikeness. From June 1st to 4th, the play will meet the audience in the new landmark of “Beijing Performance” located in Nanluoguxiang, Beijing – “Nanluo Theater”.

Word-of-mouth drama upgrades and returns

Among the word-of-mouth dramas reappearing this year, the newly revised and upgraded large-scale original reality-themed acrobatics “Call 4921” created by the China Acrobatic Troupe will be staged at the Erqi Theater on May 12, and will then start a national tour. Compared with the premiere, this time it will present a more hard-core scene and more shocking audio-visual effects. At the same time, the Beijing-style drama “Guijie”, which was well-received after its premiere, was also presented. The theme of the play is “Guijie”, a landmark of Beijing’s gourmet cuisine. On June 17th and 18th, the play will be staged at Tianqiao Art Center.

The large-scale documentary epic puppet show “The Elephant Is Coming”, which once won the favor of small audiences with its highlights on the stage of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, will use 15 2-meter-high elephants on the stage to make the audience feel like they are in the tropical rainforest of Xishuangbanna. middle. The long-running classic puppet show “Havoc in Heaven” will also perform 108 puppets with 9 actors, showing puppet stunts to the maximum. These two works will be staged around June 1 respectively.

Starting from the classic and recreating the classic

In the original repertoire section, Beijing Quyi Troupe’s original folk performance “The Soul of the Central Axis” showcases Beijing’s humanistic characteristics and historical stories on the central axis through various forms of folk art such as Allegro, Crosstalk, Storytelling, Jingyun Dagu, and Beijing Qinshu. In addition, the Beijing Quyi Troupe will continue last year’s creative theme of “quyi + masterpieces” and launch a special quyi performance “Shuipo Yingjie” around “Water Margin”. in front of the audience. Created and performed by China Pingju Theater and adapted from Lu Xun’s literary work of the same name, Pingju “Blessing” has a concise story and profound connotations. Beijing Hebei Bangzi Troupe adapted from the ancient Greek tragedy “Medea” and Hebei Bangzi Zhao school famous drama “Strike the Golden Brick”. Chen Baozhu was specially invited to be the inheritance teacher. He not only has the Zhao school rhythm accent characterized by mellow and elegant, but also has a lot of difficult skills such as hair throwing, back grabbing, and zombies, which is very enjoyable.

The national symphonic poem “The Grand Canal” composed by the Beijing National Orchestra based on the theme of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt, one of Beijing’s “three cultural belts”, depicts the richness and brilliance of the canal culture in its soul-stirring melody. The specially planned “Chinese Music + 9” concert, with the theme of folk music, connects the different art categories of the nine troupes under the group, and integrates them across borders, allowing the audience to enjoy multiple art forms from one concert. The Situational Concert of Beijing Quju “Under the Red Flag” is a new creation and launch of the Beijing Quju Troupe in 2023, an exploration of “starting from the classics and recreating the classics”. The quintessential repertoire of this concert interweaves dramatic situations, musical symphony, and singing. It is an audio-visual feast with a strong Beijing flavor and a new era atmosphere that integrates stage performances and multimedia audio-visual vocabulary.

focus on

Come to the “art” tour on the open day of the troupe

In conjunction with the performance season, the “Academy Open Day” will be launched as usual this year. This time, with the theme of “Let’s ‘Art’ Tour”, the audience will be invited to enter the art troupe, experience various art forms immersively, and fully experience the stage art stage The fascination behind the scenes. At the same time, the open day will also combine the theme of the performance season “New Era New Beijing Taste New Classics” with the upcoming high-quality plays, and use online and offline immersive interactive methods, so that the audience can not only appreciate and experience each theater up close You can also go backstage to experience the vivid process of artistic production and creation.

“The all-inclusive Beijing is constantly enriching the connotation and extension of ‘Beijing Flavor’. It is our goal to create ‘new classic’ works with the perspective rooted in the new era and the expression of the new Beijing flavor through continuous innovation in the excavation of inheritance. The creative path of artistic production is also our full love and original intention for the city of Beijing.” Dong Ning, deputy general manager of Beijing Performing Arts Group, said.

