“Blondi”, the film by Dolores Fonzi is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Blondi (like this, without the final “e” of the famous New York band) first went through the Bafici International Competition, then through some movie theaters in the country and today it arrives on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. The film, the first directed by Dolores Fonzi, tells the story of an adult woman who has not left behind certain behaviors usually associated with early youth, that of a “single” mother of a son she had at the age of fifteen and with the which maintains a relationship so close that it can only be compared to that of an intimate friendship.

“Why do you call me that: Mom?”, Blondi will ask Mirko somewhat anguished, when an unexpected novelty places her, for the first time in her life, away from him.

The film, with a lot of self-reference -according to Fonzi in the presentation-, narrates the daily life of a young mother and her son entering the age of 20, who live as friends: they share tastes, consume marijuana, go to recitals and drink alcohol . The only difference that can be seen between the two is that Mirko (Toto Rovito) lives her age with a view to the future, while she, Blondi, finds herself anchored and without any kind of remorse, in an adolescence that seems to never end. . One can intuit in this the birth of Mirko when his mother was 15 years old.

«It is an idea -he explained about the dawn of the project- that was maturing and mutating over time. A script that we wrote for many years with Laura Paredes. The origin had to do with writing about a mother and son who are like best friends. An immature mother and a mature son or something. Later we ran it towards a more playful area and incorporating things that we liked and more personal ».

Surprising, for being a debut, the great handling in the direction of the camera from the first scene, with a zenith that becomes an American sequence. Also the good decision he made in the photography and art design of the film.

«Blondi is a somewhat idyllic character, almost a fantasy, but who represents a mini utopia, let’s say. Lateral links, collective upbringing, being able to learn from our children, and never linking from an authority, but understanding that we are always learning together. I’m not saying it as a dogma, it’s a movie, a story, and it’s nice to see, if it exists or not, it’s not important to me,” Fonzi said about the film that is already available to watch in streaming.





