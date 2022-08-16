Antares Tech publishes a free Choir plug-in with a 14-day Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription trial.

Antares Choir This unique vocal processor turns a single mono sound into a rich chorus of 4, 8, 16 or 32 different mono sounds, each with its own pitch, timing and vibrato changes.

CHOIR does the “magic” with just a few simple controls. Choir Size allows you to choose the number of individual sounds produced from the original sound. The Vibrato Variation, Pitch Variation, and Timing Variation controls let you control the amount of subtle variation applied to each generated sound. Finally, the Stereo Spread control lets you distribute the sound across the stereo field.

CHOIR is the perfect tool to quickly and easily turn a single sound into a set of sounds, each with its own unique character. When multiple instances of CHOIR are assigned to various harmonic parts, you get amazingly realistic large vocal choruses.

Originally priced at $79, Choir is available for Windows and Mac (VST3, AU, and AAX) for free until August 18, 2022, and comes with a 14-day trial of Auto-Tune Unlimited.

Official website to obtain:

https://www.antarestech.com/product/choir/