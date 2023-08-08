Boyfriend of Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, Dies at 57 After Battle with ALS

Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend, Bryan Randall, Passes Away at 57 After Battling ALS

Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has tragically passed away at the age of 57 after a three-year fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The news of Randall’s death was confirmed by his family to People magazine. They revealed that the photographer had chosen to keep his battle with ALS private, as he was not fond of the media attention. In a statement, the family expressed their sadness and honored Randall’s request for a private journey.

The couple had been together for eight years, and their relationship was considered one of the strongest in Hollywood, despite never tying the knot. In a previous interview, Bullock spoke about her love for Randall and how she didn’t need a marriage certificate to validate their bond.

The family expressed their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who supported and cared for Randall during his illness, often sacrificing their own time with their families to be by his side.

ALS is a devastating disease that progressively impairs the body’s ability to move, eventually leading to paralysis. While Bullock has not yet made a public statement about Randall’s passing, fans and friends are undoubtedly sending their condolences to the actress during this difficult time.

