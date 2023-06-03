Cabrera strikes out 10, Sánchez homers as the Marlins blank the A’s

MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Friday night.

Cabrera (4-4), 25, allowed four hits and a walk. He reached the top 10 fan for the second time this season, after notching 12 on April 29 against the Chicago Cubs.

JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera on the mound, each with one inning of work, to complete the five-hitter. Dominican Jesús Sánchez homered and hit a couple of singles, while his compatriot Bryan de la Cruz had two hits.

Oakland, the worst team in Major League Baseball, suffered its 12th straight home run. He fell to an overall record of 12-47.

Miami attacked early on Sanchez’s two-run shot in the first inning. The Dominican caught the first pitch from Shintaro Fujinami (2-6) and put the ball into the Marlins’ bullpen, behind left field, to reach four home runs on the year.

For the Athletics, the Dominicans Esteury Ruiz 4-1, Ramón Laureano 1-1. Cuban Aledmys Díaz 4-0. Venezuelan Carlos Pérez 1-0.

For the Marlins, Venezuelan Luis Arráez 4-0. Cubans Jorge Soler 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Yuli Gurriel 4-1. The Dominicans De la Cruz 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Sánchez 4-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Jean Segura 3-0.