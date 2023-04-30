Home » California: They find a dead person in search of a plane
by admin
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person has been found dead after an intensive search for a small plane that crashed Saturday night in a foggy area of ​​Los Angeles, authorities said.

A victim was found at the scene where the single-engine aircraft crashed, according to an advisory from the Los Angeles Fire Department issued at 11:20 p.m.

The pilot was not immediately identified, and no one else was believed to be on board.

Fire crews located the wreckage on a steep hill near a home on Beverly Glen Circle.

An air traffic controller called the plane missing after losing radar contact with the aircraft, believed to be traveling between the Santa Monica and Van Nuys airports, according to a fire department call issued shortly after 8 a.m. the afternoon.

911 received no calls about the crash, the department said.

Five fire helicopters and ground crews searched for nearly an hour before a helicopter located an emergency beacon signal from the aircraft near Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Ground crews then searched sectors in the Beverley Crest area around Mulholland Drive, which was “shrouded in heavy fog at ground level,” the department said.

Rescuers used information from the pilot’s cell phone operator with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, Van Nuys Airport, Burbank Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the US Air Force, firefighters said.

