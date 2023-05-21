Call for Papers for the 1st Academic Seminar on Economics of the Art Market

6 minutes to read

The objective of the event is to generate a discussion space for academics, researchers and professionals in the art market, promoting and disseminating scientific and applied research related to the economy of the art market.

The São Paulo School of Economics (FGV EESP) has an open call for papers for the I Academic Seminar on Economics of the Art Market which will take place on September 21, 2023 in São Paulo.

Economy of Art and FGV Invest

The Economics of Art, known in English as ArtEconomics, belongs to the field of Economics of Culture and, since the 1980s, studies the economic data on the creation, distribution and consumption of works of art, literature and similar creative products.

It also analyzes the behavior of producers, buyers, governments, distributors, investors and other agents in the art market, as well as the inclusion of this asset class in diversified investment portfolios. For this, the Economy of Art uses economic and econometric analysis. The study of the art market should not be confused with the study of the Cultural Industry which also includes, among others, cinema, television and mass publications in general.

The FGV Invest Art Market Economics Study Group has been meeting since 2016 at the FGV Invest Center at the São Paulo School of Economics (FGV EESP) with the aim of examining academic texts, books, reports and publications focused on the subject, as well as the role of aesthetics and the arts in the economy. The study group has participants from different points of circulation and information in the art market, such as researchers, interested collectors in general and, mainly, FGV professors and students (bachelors, masters and doctoral students).

Instructions for Abstract Submission

Authors must send a summary of your empirical or theoretical work in word or PDF format, with the Curriculum Vitae, to the email [email protected] until the date of 06/30/2023 at 23:59.

in word or PDF format, with the Curriculum Vitae, to the email until the date of 06/30/2023 at 23:59. The abstract of the work should not exceed 1,000 words and its structure should include the objective, methodology and main results obtained or expected.

The abstract must also include: title, name(s) and surname(s) of the author(s), related institution (University, Institute, Research Center, public or private organization, etc.), address, city , country, e-mail and subject in which the research is inserted.

The abstract can be written in Portuguese or English (valid languages ​​also for the presentation of the work during the event, which can also be done in Spanish).

All abstracts will undergo a rigorous peer review process to ensure the highest quality and relevance to the seminar theme.

Notification of approved abstracts will be made via email, to the main author of the article, until 07/30/2023.

Final Paper Submission Instructions

the final works must be authored by the author or collectively, original and recent, in WORD or PDF. The text must not exceed 10,000 words including references, figures and tables and must follow the ABNT standards, with Arial 12 font and 1.5 spacing.

Final works must be submitted by email. [email protected] until 08/30/2023, together with the PPT presentation for the academic event. The PPT presentation can be changed and resent closer to the event.

Deadlines

Submission of abstracts in Word or PDF: until 06/30/2023

Notification of accepted works: until 07/30/2023

Submission of completed works in Word or PDF: until 08/30/2023

Submission of Powerpoint presentations: until 08/30/2023

Seminar: September 21, 2023

Registration to attend the event: 01/06/2023 to 30/08/2023

Possible topics (not limited to these)

The role of art as an asset class in a diversified investment portfolio

Behavioral economics applied to the art market

Analysis of art market facts and figures

The impact of political and economic incentives on artistic innovation, market and institutions

Law as a creator of possibilities and promotion of the art market

The dynamics of art markets, including pricing, auctions and investment

The role of cultural institutions in promoting the art market and cultural heritage

The social and economic value of art, including its contribution to human well-being, community development and social justice

The challenges and opportunities of digitization and globalization for art and its markets

The economic relationship between art and other industries

The relationship between art markets and the evolution of art history

The impact of socioeconomic aspects and institutional factors on artistic innovations

Art supply and demand in different periods and places

The pricing of art and the career of artists

Market failures in the art economy: imperfect competition, asymmetric information, externalities and/or public goods

Art pricing and informational efficiency

Impact of laws and regulations on the art market

The economics of art creation, art trading and art collecting

Financial and contractual aspects between artists and patrons

Quantitative approaches to art historical questions

Local or regional aspects in the development and structure of the Brazilian art market

finance in art

Impact of authenticity on the value of the artwork

Financing of museums and artistic institutions

Effects of globalization on the Brazilian art market

Market development, internationalization and exports of Brazilian art

Art market agents, the system and the Brazilian art market

Impact of economic, political and health crises on the art market

Impacts of wars on the art market

Doubts

For questions and clarifications, please contact us by email: [email protected]

scientific commission

Ana Luiza Vieira Santos

Ana Paula Moreno

Denise Menconi

Jairo Laser Procianoy

Jose Vidal Bellinetti

Katya Hochleitner

Laura Brunello

Martin Rahal

Paulo Sergio Tenani

Thierry Chemall

