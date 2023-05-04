Call for submission Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2024 – mica

Musicians and their labels or managements are invited to apply for a live performance at the Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2024, which will take place from January 17th to 20th in Groningen (NL).

What is ESNS Exchange?

A project to promote young talents from various genres. ESNS Exchange (formerly ETEP) is based on the international collaboration of Music export offices, festivals and The radio station the EBU (European Broadcasting Union). They select the most promising local newcomers (bands can also apply directly) to be part of the Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival to perform. More than 350 bands gather every year in front of an audience of 40,000 visitors, more than 400 festival organizers, 37 EBU radio stations, 465 journalists and more than 4000 professionals (labels, bookers, publishers, etc.) from the European music industry.

Through the participation of Austrian Music Export (a joint initiative of the Austrian Music Information Center mica – music austria and des Austrian Music Fund if Project co-organizers von ESNS Exchange the Austrian presence at this most important conference and showcase platform of the European live industry is secured. At least four local bands perform at the festival each year, which turns Groningen in the Netherlands into the center of the European music scene for four days in January.

How do I submit?

All acts who would like to play at the festival definitely have to directly by September 1 at the latest at Eurosonic Noorderslag submit. LINK: https://esns.nl/en/festival/play-at-esns/

The Austrian ESNS Exchange Partner, Austrian Music Export (mica – music austria & East. Music Fund), Radio FM4the Acoustic Lakeside Festivalthe FM4 Frequency Festivalthe Scene open air and the Waves Festivalwill select acts by the end of August, which they will submit to the program committee of Eurosonic if joint Austrian submission to transfer. Eurosonic is thus assured that these acts will be supported by all local partners.

In order to be selected for this Austrian submission, we ask for:

Digital submission via email an:

Franz Hergovich: [email protected]

Betreff: “European Talent Exchange Program 2024”

Documents:

Information material on the Act (incl. link to the website)

Link to audio material (e.g. Soundcloud, Dropbox etc.) and live recordings (e.g. YouTube, Vimeo)

ATTENTION: please do not attach any files to the emailwith many simultaneous submissions this is guaranteed to overload the server!

Press clips (if any)

contact details

if available, information on the label, booking agency(s), management and international partners

Release and tour planning for the next few months (possibly including focus countries)

Submission deadline: June 15, 2023.

Selection of acts:

The final decision on who will perform at the festival is made by the Eurosonic committee.

Everyone who also submits directly to us will be informed by email whether they have been selected by the Austrian ESNS Exchange partners.

When does it make sense to join ESNS Exchange to apply?

Promising acts often apply to Eurosonicbefore they are able to really take advantage of this opportunity. From our point of view, it is therefore advisable to think carefully about when to apply – the project will probably continue for a few more years. We recommend considering the following things:

The music should fit: Eurosonic Noorderslag is a festival for the genres alternative, pop, rock, metal, electronic & hip hop.

The professional environment should be right: Artists without the support of a label, management or a booking agency have a hard time making something sustainable out of their performance and getting the right people to the concert.

The band should be ready for export: bands that have (almost) never played internationally and that do not already have international partners in the areas of distribution, promotion agencies, booking, etc. should not be included in the Eurosonic play. The international competition is enormous there, bands play in up to 30 different locations at the same time, including acts that are already being traded internationally as the next stars.

Questions please contact:

Franz Hergovich / Austrian Music Export

Tel +43(01)52104.51, Fax +43(01)52104.59,

Email: [email protected]

More information about the project:

https://esns-exchange.eu/ | www.eurosonic-noorderslag.nl