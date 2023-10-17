Canada Goose Collaborates with Pyer Moss for Vibrant and Functional Outerwear Collection

Canada Goose Collaborates with Pyer Moss for New Joint Series

After successfully launching a capsule collection with acclaimed Korean designer ROKH and contemporary artist Matt McCormick in September, leading down jacket brand Canada Goose is back with yet another collaboration. This time, they have partnered with fashion brand Pyer Moss to create a new joint series that covers outerwear, clothing, accessories, and footwear.

The collection includes a range of stylish and functional pieces such as the Wave – Parka 001, Crop Wave – Puffer, CG Disc – Puffer 001, CG Disc – Vest 001, CG Disc – Anorak 001, Wild Brick – Overall 001, CG Grab – Cargo 001, Wild Brick – Boot 001, and Logo – Balaclava 001. Each product is crafted using a variety of premium materials like recycled lightweight ripstop fabrics, wave-style color-blocking fabrics, wool velvet, 100% Merino wool, and more.

Renowned Pyer Moss designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I’m proud to announce my collaboration with Canada Goose on a collection that blends luxury performance and design. Together, we create pieces that are bold, vivid, and functional while providing comfort and warmth. This collaboration brings the bright colors of Pyer Moss’ previous collections with the luxe outerwear silhouettes we know and love from Canada Goose, reimagined to be worn anywhere.”

Fans of both brands won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the new joint series, as it is set to be officially launched on October 19th. Those interested in this unique collaboration should keep an eye out for the release date and be prepared to snag their favorite pieces.

Canada Goose continues to demonstrate its commitment to pushing boundaries and creating innovative collections, solidifying its status as a leading brand in the world of down jackets. The collaboration with Pyer Moss highlights their dedication to merging fashion and functionality, producing pieces that are not only stylish but also built to withstand the elements.

As the launch date approaches, fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands eagerly await the drop of the Canada Goose x Pyer Moss joint series. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to mark your calendars for October 19th to secure your own piece from this highly anticipated collaboration.

