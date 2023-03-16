Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Thursday, March 16, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Thursday, March 16

Sustained stress at work. Silent disagreements will appear that are not resolved. Long day, breathe and get into action.

Capricorn in health

You usually enjoy life to the full, sometimes in an exaggerated way. These excesses can lead to problems with your health.

capricorn in love

You must be willing to talk and accompany your partner at all times or this will not be the wonderful day you had planned.

capricorn in money

New ideas that will allow you to improve your business or start a new venture. You will feel firmer and more secure.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.