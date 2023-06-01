Car sales continue to run (+23%): here are the 10 best-selling models in May

ROME – The car market in Italy continues to grow. In May, 149,411 cars were registered, with an increase of 23.1% compared to the same period of 2022 (121,349 units), which brings the total from January to May to 702,339 cars (+26.1% looking at the 557,031 units of the last year.

In the top ten of the month, the podium once again features a prevalence of models from the Stellantis group with Fiat Panda and Lancia Ypsilon in first and third place, with the Dacia Sandero in second place, but let’s look at the entire ranking.

1. FIAT PANDA – 7,842 units







The queen of the Italian market is still the Fiat Panda, which conquered 7,842 customers in May, crowding out all its competitors and also confirmed itself as the best seller in terms of number of sales in the first 5 months of the year with 48,829 units. The “small”, large Turin-born is driven by a range that includes various engines (bi-fuel petrol/LPG and mild hybrid), for a power of up to 70 HP. In addition to extreme versatility in use in and out of town thanks to a space-modular passenger compartment with an expandable boot from 225 to 870 litres. Prices start at 15,750 euros.

2. DACHA SANDERO – 5,287 units







The second best-selling car in Italy in the month of May is the Dacia Sandero which, with 5,287 units, was also the queen car in the B segment. The sedan of the Romanian House belonging to the Renault group continues to convince the public by proposing itself as one of the more competitive models thanks to the excellent relationship between price and contents. The range, with a price list starting at 15,200 euros, includes the Streetway and Stepway trim levels, the latter in a mini SUV key, and various petrol/LPG engines for power up to 101 HP.

3. YPSILON LANCIA – 4,701 units







The Ypsilon closes the podium in the top ten for the month of May, which with 4,701 units was also confirmed as the second most requested car in segment B, after the Dacia Sandero. The only car produced by Lancia is currently offered in two versions, counting on as many as 12 bodywork outfits. That is, the 70 HP mild hybrid and the 69 HP bi-fuel petrol/LPG, scattered in a price list that starts at 17,100 euros.

4. PEUGEOT 3008 – 3.591 unitsTo







With 3,591 units registered, the Peugeot 3008 conquered fourth place in May in the standings, climbing 3 positions compared to last April. Offered in the plug-in hybrid petrol, petrol and diesel variants, for power ranging from 131 to 222 HP, the Lion’s SUV boasts among its advantages a large load capacity in the passenger compartment thanks to a boot ranging from 395 to 1,482 litres. It also offers the new generation of the totally customizable Peugeot i-Cockpit with five selectable display modes. Prices start at 34,000 euros.

5 Toyota Yaris Cross – 3,464 units







Mid-table position for the Yaris Cross which registered 3,464 units in May. The extra edge of the Japanese compared to many rivals lies in the small SUV bodywork (4.18 meters in length) combined with a 116 HP full hybrid engine that allows it to reduce consumption and emissions to the maximum, as well as making it travel different stretches of road in the city with zero emissions. The price list starts at 28,050 euros

6. FORD PUMA – 3,402 units







Ford Puma ranked sixth in May with 3,402 units. It offers a choice of petrol and mild hybrid petrol engines ranging in power from 125 to 200 HP. The highlight of the model is the cut of the mini SUV bodywork, but also the large trunk that can be modulated in space and expandable up to 1,216 litres. It has a price list that starts at 27,000 euros.

7. Toyota Yaris – 3,264 units







With 3,264 units, the Toyota Yaris ranks seventh in May’s top ten. The fourth generation of the “little genius” which since 1999 has contributed massively to driving sales of the Double Ellipse in Italy uses a 116 HP full hybrid system which requires only 4.6 l/100 km in the combined cycle. For the most demanding in terms of performance, it also offers the GR version with a 261 HP 1.6 turbo. The prices start from 20,150 euros.

8. FIAT 500 X – 3,052 units







The Fiat crossover continues to run fast on the market and with 3,052 units it is positioned in May in eighth place in the standings. It is on the list with three power supplies, mild hybrid, petrol and diesel, and boasts a power output between 95 and 131 HP. Prices start at 27,850 and go up to 34,450 euros.

9. VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – 3,021 units







Volkswagen’s medium-sized SUV occupies ninth position in the May top ten with 3,021 units. Available with various petrol and diesel engines, it boasts power ratings between 110 and 150 HP and offers among its strengths a luggage compartment of 445 to 1,290 liters which places it among the most versatile models in the category. Prices range from 28,500 to 42,150 euros.

10. PEUGEOT 2008 – 2,994 units







The Peugeot 2008 closes the May top ten with 2,994 units. Original design and great interior solutions, starting from the i-Cockpit, are the outstanding features of the model offered with a price list starting at 25,520 euros with diesel and petrol engines from 100 to 130 HP, as well as all-terrain versions. 100 and 115 kW (136 and 156 HP) electric cars.