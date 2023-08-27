Home » Carmen Villalobos Embraces Health and Happiness as She Returns to Exercise
Carmen Villalobos Opens Up About Weight Gain and Focuses on Well-Being

Actress Carmen Villalobos recently broke her silence about her weight gain and shared a powerful reflection on her journey to recovering a healthy lifestyle. After enjoying a holiday with her partner, Frederik Oldenburg, Villalobos is now ready to get back into her routine, which includes dedicated exercise and healthy eating.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Villalobos shared her message of positivity and happiness. In a resounding statement, she emphasized that her return to the gym is focused on her well-being rather than putting pressure on herself to lose the gained kilos. “One of the most challenging tasks is getting back to exercising. I’ve spent a lot of time without training, enjoying delicious food, gaining a few extra kilos. Wow! You know how difficult it is for me to gain weight. I love to look fuller, It’s something I’m passionate about,” said the Colombian actress.

Villalobos also shared a reflection with her followers, urging them to seek happiness and not perfection. She expressed her commitment to maintaining emotional and physical well-being by sharing a video from the gym, where she talked about her experience and the determination needed to restart her exercise routine.

Although her return to exercise brought some discomfort like dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, Villalobos also felt a sense of pride in achieving her training goals. During her vacation in Europe with her partner, they explored the city of Basel in Switzerland and shared romantic moments, capturing and sharing them on social media.

From strolling the streets to enjoying cocktails and admiring the river, the couple made sure to capture and share their most romantic moments with their followers. Villalobos expressed her love for her partner and how every place they explored captivated them even more.

Villalobos’ openness about her weight gain and her focus on well-being serves as an inspiration to others to prioritize their mental and physical health and find happiness in their journey, rather than striving for perfection.

