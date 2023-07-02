Comedians Rally in Support of Persecuted Cuban Colleague Jorge Fernández Era

Title: Comedians Rally to Support Jorge Fernández Era Amidst Persecution in Cuba

Subtitle: Esteemed figures from the world of comedy stand united to denounce the unjust treatment of Fernández Era

More than a hundred prominent individuals associated with the art of humor have come together to show their unwavering solidarity with Jorge Fernández Era, who they claim is being unfairly persecuted in Cuba for simply doing his job.

In an open statement titled “You have to laugh to see,” these signatories have invited fellow colleagues to join them in condemning the ongoing “campaign of harassment and discredit” directed at Fernández Era, who has been widely regarded as a comedic reference in Cuban society for over four decades.

The letter highlights Fernández Era’s achievements as an editor and author of several books, as well as his numerous national and international awards earned throughout his illustrious career. Nevertheless, the writer has recently faced severe consequences, including being excluded from media collaborations, prohibited from traveling abroad, and even sentenced to a year of house arrest for the mere act of satirizing the reality of Cuban society.

The signatories argue that, like any comedian, Fernández Era is simply fulfilling his duty by showcasing the deficiencies of his society through satire. They stress that the Cuban authorities are failing in their obligation by persecuting him rather than rectifying the issues he highlights.

“Excuse us for reminding you of your work content, but it is the duty of a government to address the flaws within a country, without harassing those who attempt to bring humor to what is broken,” the letter states. The comedians assert that such a challenging task deserves recognition rather than punishment.

Addressing the government’s justification for confining Fernández Era to house arrest, the signatories argue that the writer is of legal age and should be allowed to venture out of his home if he desires. They emphasize that even if it means encountering aspects of society he dislikes, it is the right of every adult to make such choices—describing comedians as being inherently masochistic. Furthermore, the signatories condemn the cooperation between Cuban authorities and external forces that label Cuba as a place devoid of rights, stating that it is unbecoming of the police and state security agencies to align with imperialistic notions.

In conclusion, the letter serves as a public demand to cease the persecution of Fernández Era, an individual who has merely fulfilled his obligations as a comedian and exercised his rights as a citizen. The signatories offer to further educate the authorities on the duties of humorists and the rights of citizens through another letter, accompanied by an even larger list of supporters.

The full list of esteemed figures who have signed the declaration of support for Fernández Era can be found below:

