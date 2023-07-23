Conexões Casa: closing of the 2023 season led architects to new experiences

Maranhão, Sergipe, Ceará, Amazonas, Pará, Distrito Federal, Bahia… this mix of accents landed in São Paulo early on for a schedule full of new experiences and sensations promoted with Connectarch. This was the last edition of Conexões Casa in 2023, and was attended by 22 architects. In all, the program has already brought together more than 80 professionals in the four editions of Conexões Casa this year.

Straight from the airport to a guided tour of Casa Brasil, which opened the program. All the news were detailed to the guests.

Ana Carolina Rabelo Gervasi – Architect

The enchantment in simplicity

Shade and fresh air at midday formed the ideal setting for lunch. Good conversation, good food, pleasant company and new experiences, such as the edible candle made from tonka butter – considered the Brazilian vanilla. The richness of everyday simplicity for professionals attentive to new opportunities wherever they are.

Plots and canoes

The exhibition “Trama Canoê”, at the Museu A Casa do Emprego Brasileiro, was the attraction of the afternoon. There are more than 80 pieces presenting the Amazon through items manufactured by indigenous artisans with materials collected from the Amazon rainforest. The exhibition pays tribute to the plot and the canoe, two elements that represent the traditional riverside culture.

Mariana de Carvalho Souza – Interior designer

wearing the apron

Ready and dressed in character, the professionals were invited to cook. “Anyone who doesn’t prepare their own dish, doesn’t eat today!”, challenged the chef.

Fabrizio Barata – Chef Conexões Casa

Fabrizio is the chef who created the menu for Conexões Casa editions in 2023. Find out more about him here.

She has already prepared paella, duck ragu, octopus, pasta… and this time the recipe was asparagus risotto and filet mignon in red wine.

Luciana Otoch Moura Cysne – Architect

Onion, garlic, thyme, oregano, meat… all the ingredients went through the hands of the designers and architects, who traded the work and projects for knives and pans for one night.

Beatriz Camara Porto Melo – Architect

The result may even have been very good, but no one felt like trying the chef’s special seasoning. Fabrizio and his team served dishes prepared with great care and professionalism, to end the night in style.

The 2024 season of Conexões Casa has come to an end, but new experiences are coming! Santa Catarina, Atins, Tel Aviv, Morocco…

Clarice – Marketing Manager

