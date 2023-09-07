Controversy Surrounds He Jiong’s Nanny: Allegations of Unpaid Wages and Ties to Father’s Company

He Jiong’s Nanny Used to Work in His Father’s Company and Held Shares

In a recent twist of events, it has been reported that He Jiong’s nanny, Su Yu, once worked in Jiong’s father’s company and even held shares in it. This revelation comes amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding He Jiong’s alleged failure to pay Su Yu’s wages.

Entertainment media reports initially surfaced, claiming that some netizens accused He Jiong of not paying his nanny’s wages and even provided a court judgment as evidence. However, some of He Jiong’s fans came to his defense, stating that the nanny was employed through He Jiong’s father’s company, as a means to ensure she received social security benefits.

The Tianyancha App, a renowned business data platform, revealed that Su Yu had indeed been employed by two companies associated with He Jiong’s father: Hunan Jiongbaba Cultural Media Co., Ltd. and Hunan Hezhizi Information Technology Co., Ltd. This further supports the claim that she had a professional relationship with the family.

According to the records, in December 2020, there had been changes in the legal representatives and executive directors of the two aforementioned companies, with He Wei, He Jiong’s father, being replaced by Su Yu. Moreover, Su Yu became a shareholder, holding 5% of the shares in each company. However, in April 2021, she resigned from her positions and withdrew from the ranks of shareholders. As of now, Su Yu no longer has any connection with either company.

The intricate details of this situation have left fans and the public with mixed reactions. While some argue that He Jiong’s use of his father’s company to employ his nanny demonstrates an effort to ensure her social security benefits, others question the motives behind the sudden changes in the company’s structure and Su Yu’s departure.

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how He Jiong and those involved will respond to these revelations and address the ongoing dispute over nanny Su Yu’s wages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

