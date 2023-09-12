Country Music Artist Charlie Robison Dies at Age __: A Life and Musical Legacy Remembered

Country Music Artist Charlie Robison Dies at 53

In a tragic turn of events, country music artist Charlie Robison has passed away at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by his wife, Kristem Robison, who shared the heartbreaking announcement on Facebook.

Robison, best known for his hit song “I Want You Bad,” died surrounded by his family and friends at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas. According to a family representative, his death was a result of suffering cardiac arrest.

The loss of Robison has deeply impacted his loved ones, including his sister Robyn Ludwick, who paid tribute to him on social media. Sharing her grief, Ludwick wrote, “My heart is broken in the deepest and most irreparable way. Please put some Charlie Robison on repeat. He would want it that way.”

Born and raised in Bandera, Texas, Robison came from a family with a strong connection to music. His parents often took him to the local dance hall, where he was exposed to a variety of genres. This early exposure paved the way for his own musical journey.

Setting aside his academic pursuits at Southwestern Texas State University, Robison followed his passion for music and convinced his brother, Bruce, to join him in Austin. The siblings embarked on various musical endeavors before Charlie eventually went solo.

His debut album, “Bandera,” was released in 1996, followed by two more albums under Sony’s Lucky Dog label. In 2001, his hit single “I Want You Bad” became a staple in the country music scene, propelling him further into the limelight.

Robison’s personal life also made headlines when he married Emily Strayer, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, in 1999. The couple had three children together before divorcing in 2008. Robison later found love again and welcomed a son with his current wife in 2020.

In 2018, Robison made the difficult decision to retire from performing due to a surgical procedure on his throat that affected his ability to sing. Despite this setback, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the country music industry.

Fans and fellow musicians alike mourn the loss of Charlie Robison, remembering his unique talent and contribution to the genre. As his music continues to resonate with listeners, the country music community comes together to honor his memory.

