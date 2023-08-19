Cuban Actor Carlos Enrique Almirante Shares Vacation Photos and Reunites with Loved Ones in Havana and Varadero

Cuban Actor Carlos Enrique Almirante Enjoys Vacation in Havana and Varadero Resort

Carlos Enrique Almirante, a renowned Cuban actor, recently traveled back to his home island to enjoy a well-deserved vacation in Havana and the beautiful Varadero resort. The actor has been sharing his travel journey through several publications on his social media accounts, allowing his fans to catch a glimpse of the places he has visited.

Amidst his vacation, Almirante has also taken the time to celebrate and spend quality time with his family and friends. He shared heartwarming photographs, one of them being a snapshot with his mother, where he captioned it, “The hugs that fill the soul #mother. Happy to see you and be together again”. His followers were quick to show their admiration for the close bond between Almirante and his mother.

In addition to his family, Almirante has been enjoying the crystal-clear waters of Matanzas with his wife. The actor expressed his love for Varadero, claiming that there is no place in the world like it, despite currently residing in the United States.

During his trip, Almirante also had the opportunity to mingle with fellow artists, such as the talented Cuban actress Alicia Hechavarría, who is the daughter of the renowned actor Fernando Hechavarría. Furthermore, the actor joined the birthday celebration of actor Jorge Perugorria, where they commemorated the occasion with joy and laughter. The Cuban public recognized several familiar faces in the photographs shared by Almirante.

As the news of Almirante’s vacation spread, internet users expressed their excitement and appreciation for the reunion of talented actors. Many users commented, “My God, with that picket any play, a movie, a series is made”, “Excellent stars reunited”, and “I see them and I remember a stage in my life when putting on TV was a joy because if one was not there, another was there with their good performances.”

Carlos Enrique Almirante’s vacation in Havana and Varadero has undoubtedly been a memorable and refreshing experience for the actor. His social media updates have allowed fans to feel connected and involved in his journey. As Almirante continues to explore the beauty of his home country, his loyal followers eagerly await more updates and eagerly anticipate his future projects in the entertainment industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

