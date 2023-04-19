Home » Cutting-edge designer Gerrit Jacob is the first to expose adidas Superstar, Gazelle, Forum 84 cooperation series shoes
Cutting-edge designer Gerrit Jacob is the first to expose adidas Superstar, Gazelle, Forum 84 cooperation series shoes

Cutting-edge designer Gerrit Jacob is the first to expose adidas Superstar, Gazelle, Forum 84 cooperation series shoes

Gerrit Jacob, a cutting-edge German designer who is good at launching dialogues on queer and working-class themes through prominent tones and eye-catching totems, has announced that he will join hands with adidas in Germany to create a joint name after releasing the 2023 autumn and winter series “SCUM”. Shoes Collection. Gerrit Jacob extends the art of spray painting to the field of footwear this time, injecting bold colors into the three classic shoe models of Superstar, Gazelle, and Forum 84, and superimposing white flame patterns on the pink, green, and purple bases to form a unique and eye-catching design , each pair of sneakers is a hand-made custom, unique work. The Gerrit Jacob x adidas Club Originals Customized Pack is expected to be released in the form of a lottery on the adidas CONFIRMED App in the next few months; however, according to the current information, the series is likely to be limited to Germany, and interested readers may wish to add more pay attention to.

