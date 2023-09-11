Discover the Untold Stories: Apple TV+ Presents ‘The Super Models’ Documentary Series

Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer for New Documentary Series “The Super Models”

Apple TV+ has just released the latest trailer for their upcoming documentary series, “The Super Models”. Set to launch globally on September 20, the series promises to present the truest stories of supermodels and take the audience on a nostalgic journey through that incredible era.

Titled “Supermodel Legends”, the documentary will focus on the careers of four iconic supermodels – Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. It will feature interviews with over 30 celebrities from the fashion, modeling, entertainment, and media industries, along with renowned figures such as stylists, makeup artists, photographers, and fashion directors including David Finche, Dior, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Versace, Vivienne Westwood, and others. These industry insiders will share their perspectives on the untold stories behind the scenes and the immense influence these four supermodels had on the fashion world.

This highly anticipated documentary series is a collaboration between Apple TV+ and acclaimed director Ron Howard, known for his Oscar-winning film “A Beautiful Mind”. Co-produced by Brian Grazer, the series will be co-directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, both Oscar-winning directors. Coming from a background of incredible achievements, the team behind “The Super Models” aims to deliver a captivating and authentic account of the supermodel era.

Fans and enthusiasts of fashion and modeling can look forward to the global premiere of “Supermodel Legends” on September 20th, exclusively on Apple TV+. Get ready to relive the glamour, the stories, and the impact of these supermodels that defined an era.