Disney Establishes Task Force to Harness AI for Movie Cost Control

Disney has reportedly formed a task force to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in managing movie costs. The move comes as Hollywood writers and actors are grappling with the intrusion of technology in their industry.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Disney has been actively studying AI applications and has even been in talks with startups to develop these technologies. The company currently has 11 job openings that specifically require expertise in AI or machine learning, showcasing their dedication to incorporating these innovations across various sectors of the business.

The positions available within Disney span from the studios to the theme parks, engineering group, Walt Disney Imagineering, and even the television and advertising teams. Notably, the advertising team is keen to develop a “next-generation” ad system that harnesses the power of AI, as mentioned in one of the job ads.

While Disney has declined to comment on these reports, it is evident that the company sees the potential of AI to revolutionize its operations. By leveraging this technology, Disney aims to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and ultimately control the costs associated with creating movies.

The use of AI in the film industry is not new, with several studios exploring its potential to optimize various aspects of production, distribution, and box office predictions. However, the introduction of AI into Hollywood has faced resistance from writers and actors, who fear that it could replace human creativity and lead to job cuts.

Only time will tell how Disney’s task force will navigate these concerns and find the right balance between AI and human talent. For now, the entertainment industry as a whole remains intrigued by the potential of AI and its ability to transform the way movies are made.