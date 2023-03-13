Home Entertainment DOE joins hands with Levi’s to launch the 2023 Spring/Summer “Romantic Shanghai” collaboration series
DOE joins hands with Levi’s to launch the 2023 Spring/Summer “Romantic Shanghai” collaboration series

DOE once again joined hands with Levi’s this season to bring a new joint series under the name of “Romantic Shanghai”. The series starts from the romantic feelings with Shanghai’s local characteristics, and pays tribute to the “romantic history” and legendary color of the city from the inside out. The highlights of the series include TYPE II DENIM JACKET, Levi’s classic 507 (TYPE II) denim jacket, supplemented by a wide and short silhouette that is more in line with the current urban atmosphere, using the 12.5oz 3 ×1 The right twill red ear denim is carefully washed with RINSE, and it will show a more natural surface fleece and fading effect with actual wearing. The inside of the front placket restores the traditional red ear sealing method, and the “SH SKYLINE” pattern is printed on the inside of the back; the back collar is DOE’s iconic navy blue leather nameplate, and the exquisite original co-branded woven label in the back York, The finishing touch improves the completion of the entire product.

In addition, the two sides also brought TYPE II TRUCKER JACKET, STAY BAGGY JEANS and STAY BAGGY NON DENIM 5 PKT and other items, which will be officially released on March 17. For details, please pay attention to the official release information of DOE and Levi’s.

