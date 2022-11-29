《Echo 3》

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Luke Evans, Michel Huisman, Jessica Collins starred in the action thriller drama “Echo 3” released clips, has been released. Launched on Apple TV+.

Created by Mark Bauer (The Hurt Locker, Osama Bin Laden), 10 episodes in total. Based on the Israeli series Hero Takes Off, set in South Africa, the brilliant young female scientist Amber Chesborough is the emotional center of a small American family when her brother and The husbands – two men with extensive military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her amidst the multilayered drama of a secret war set against the backdrop of an explosion.

Evans will play Amber’s older brother, Bambi, and Huisman will play Prince, a member of the Echo 3 team and Amber’s husband.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)