Home Entertainment “Echo 3” Release Clip Luke Evans Frontline Rescue Echo 3_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Echo 3” Release Clip Luke Evans Frontline Rescue Echo 3_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Echo 3” Release Clip Luke Evans Frontline Rescue Echo 3_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
《Echo 3》

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Luke Evans, Michel Huisman, Jessica Collins starred in the action thriller drama “Echo 3” released clips, has been released. Launched on Apple TV+.

Created by Mark Bauer (The Hurt Locker, Osama Bin Laden), 10 episodes in total. Based on the Israeli series Hero Takes Off, set in South Africa, the brilliant young female scientist Amber Chesborough is the emotional center of a small American family when her brother and The husbands – two men with extensive military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her amidst the multilayered drama of a secret war set against the backdrop of an explosion.

Evans will play Amber’s older brother, Bambi, and Huisman will play Prince, a member of the Echo 3 team and Amber’s husband.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Thirty years of rescues, good wishes dear old super balloon

You may also like

Mind | Don’t compare, accept and love yourself...

“1923” released an official trailer focusing on the...

The great challenge of electric batteries, who will...

“White Noise” released a new trailer for toxic...

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” movie release poster warm love...

“Women’s Negotiation” releases a new special episode, the...

The second season of “Your Honor” released a...

“The Corset” releases a special episode about the...

“An Mian Bookstore” releases posters for the fourth...

JASON WU COLLECTION 2023 RESORT COLLECTION

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy