Eco-exchange in Colonia Caroya: they deliver seedlings, humus and seeds for garbage

The Municipality of Colonia Caroya called on the population to exchange dry waste for seedlings, humus, seeds and cactus this Wednesday, May 17.

The event will take place on the occasion of World Recycling Day. The Don Bosco Neighborhood Center participates where the Eco-Exchange day will be held. In addition, the Ente BioCórdoba adheres.

The objective is to promote the separation and recycling of waste and make visible the actions that the Municipality and entrepreneurs in the area have been carrying out, together with the educational community of IPEM 349 Giovanni Bosco and the Neighborhood Center where it is located.

Where is the Eco-exchange in Colonia Caroya

The Eco-Exchange will be on the property next to the school -soccer fields on Calle 12 and Don Bosco- from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Clean and dry waste will be received at the site: electronic waste, used cooking oil (in closed bottles), paper and cardboard, plastic, glass, cans, batteries.

In exchange, the neighbor will be able to take products from entrepreneurs in the area: seeds and seedlings for the garden, humus, cacti and other surprises, according to reports from the Municipality.

In addition, there will be a collaborative workshop with a group of students to design the institutional strategy for waste separation at IPEM 349.

On the other hand, Daniel Cardozo, director of Innovation in Circular Economy of the BioCórdoba Entity, will give a talk at 2:30 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room on “The importance of the Circular Economy for a new model of sustainable development”.

