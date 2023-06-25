Home » Elections Córdoba 2023: Myrian Prunotto voted
Elections Córdoba 2023: Myrian Prunotto voted

Elections Córdoba 2023: Myrian Prunotto voted

The candidate for lieutenant governor for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Myrian Prunotto, voted very early this Sunday, barely an hour after the start of election day. She did it at the Julio Salusso school, in the Villa Los Llanos neighborhood, in Estación Juárez Celman.

“The election is taking place normally. We have great expectations. It is a day in which we all work, friends and family, in this day of democracy”, said Martín Llaryora’s running mate.

Prunotto announced that he will wait for the results in the party bunker, in the Córdoba airport area, but clarified that he will first spend a few hours in Juárez Celman, following the elections from there.

