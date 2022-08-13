According to CNET, Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after a horrific car accident a week ago. “ Today we lost a beacon, a kind and happiest soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend,” a representative for Heche told PEOPLE on Friday. “We will miss them dearly. Anne, but she lives on through her handsome son, her iconic work, and her passionate publicity. She has always bravely stood by her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance that will continue to have a lasting impact. “

Heche has been hospitalized since the crash on August 5. Heche’s family representative told Deadline on Thursday that she had suffered severe brain damage and had been in a coma and was kept on a ventilator.

According to reports, the actor was driving erratically and had another minor collision before crashing his car into a house in Los Angeles. Houses and vehicles were engulfed in flames. It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to rescue Haiche and bring the blaze under control. The owner of the house was evacuated safely.

Police told Deadline that initial blood tests showed Heche had an anesthetic in his system.

Born in Ohio in 1969, Heche won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for playing the twins on the soap opera Another World. On the big screen, she starred in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Six Days Seven Nights and Gus Van Sant’s horror remake of Psycho. She has also starred in various independent films and has recently returned to TV, including Hung, Save Me and Dancing With the Stars. In 2004, she was nominated for an Emmy for the film Gracie’s Choice. That same year, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance on the Broadway show Twentieth Century.

Heche recently completed another film, Girl in Room 13, which deals with the world of human trafficking.

Heche had a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, which she said negatively affected her career. She later married photographer Coleman Lafont. They had a son in 2002. In 2009, she had a son with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the TV series The Man in the Tree. Their relationship ended in 2018.