Home Entertainment Emmy Award-winning actor Anne Heche dies in car accident at 53 – People – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Emmy Award-winning actor Anne Heche dies in car accident at 53 – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Emmy Award-winning actor Anne Heche dies in car accident at 53 – People – cnBeta.COM

According to CNET,Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after a horrific car accident a week ago. “Today we lost a beacon, a kind and happiest soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend,” a representative for Heche told PEOPLE on Friday. “We will miss them dearly. Anne, but she lives on through her handsome son, her iconic work, and her passionate publicity. She has always bravely stood by her truth and spread her message of love and acceptance that will continue to have a lasting impact. “

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Heche has been hospitalized since the crash on August 5. Heche’s family representative told Deadline on Thursday that she had suffered severe brain damage and had been in a coma and was kept on a ventilator.

According to reports, the actor was driving erratically and had another minor collision before crashing his car into a house in Los Angeles. Houses and vehicles were engulfed in flames. It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to rescue Haiche and bring the blaze under control. The owner of the house was evacuated safely.

Police told Deadline that initial blood tests showed Heche had an anesthetic in his system.

Born in Ohio in 1969, Heche won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for playing the twins on the soap opera Another World. On the big screen, she starred in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Six Days Seven Nights and Gus Van Sant’s horror remake of Psycho. She has also starred in various independent films and has recently returned to TV, including Hung, Save Me and Dancing With the Stars. In 2004, she was nominated for an Emmy for the film Gracie’s Choice. That same year, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance on the Broadway show Twentieth Century.

See also  Small Business TikTok Ideas_Video_Duets_Collaboration

Heche recently completed another film, Girl in Room 13, which deals with the world of human trafficking.

Heche had a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, which she said negatively affected her career. She later married photographer Coleman Lafont. They had a son in 2002. In 2009, she had a son with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the TV series The Man in the Tree. Their relationship ended in 2018.

You may also like

The film “Broken Bridge” homologous script kill for...

Ma Sichun and Wang Junkai’s “Broken Bridge” pre-sale...

The developer announced that the “Hogwarts: Legacy” game...

Anne Heche, 53, was in a coma for...

Beckham’s mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are at odds?Daughter-in-law response...

The daily fortune of the twelve constellations is...

The film “Broken Bridge” homologous script kills the...

expect! The fourth film of “Kung Fu Panda”...

Hua Chenyu’s “Meng Detective 2” ended successfully, incarnation...

“Ode to Joy 3” “Five Beauties” are all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy