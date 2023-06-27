Enarsa will allocate the transportation income for 15 years to repay the work

The state company Energía Argentina (Enarsa, exIeasa) will use the proceeds during 15 years for the transportation of gas from the Néstor Kirchner Pipeline to repay the first trancheand complementary works, and for finance the work of the second, which will reach San Jerónimoin Santa Fe. The contract, which became official last weekestablished a validity of 35 years and the rate will be reduced considerably from year 16.

The information is derived from Annex 1 of Resolution 532/2023 which was published in the Official Gazette, to announce the signing of the contract between Enarsa and the Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company (Cammesa). As this medium published last week, the destination of the proceeds had already been anticipated in the resolution and now the details were known.

As established, the Contracted Daily Amount (CDC) in firm condition it will be up to 25 million cubic meters per day (MMm3/d)which will be scalable in line with the commissioning of the pipe, the compression plants and subsequent expansion to Santa Fe (see attached resolution).

Before moving forward with the details, it is necessary to make two points: first, that the two companies that entered into the contract are from the State, with which the waist to comply strictly is loose. And, secondly, that since Cammesa is the one that will pay for the transportthe expenses will be transferred to the users of electrical energy.

Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline: the prices that were set by contract

Article VII of the annex establishes that the price during the first 15 years from the beginning of the term of the 35-year contract “will be $1,023 per cubic meters”, per month of contracted daily capacity, during the first 15 years.

Of which, “a charge equivalent to 0.023 dollars per cubic meter” per month of contracted daily capacity will be for operation and maintenance of the section of the gas pipeline enabled and assigned to Enarsa in each period during the term of the contract.

US$1,023 per cubic meter is the price agreed with Cammesa for the transportation of gas, according to the resolution.

While “the charge equivalent to 1 dollar per cubic meter» per month of contracted daily capacity will be as a recovery of the investment made by Enarsa for the construction of the pipe, between Tratayen and Salliqueló, including the compression works currently underway.

«Enarsa will allocate this charge to the reinvestment and financing of the expansion of the GPNK between Salliqueló and San Jerónimo including complementary works, with the aim of increasing the transport capacity to that point to the maximum possible”, says the Annex.

On the other hand, the article in question adds that, from year 16 of the contract and until its completion, only the charge equivalent to 0.023 dollars per cubic meter will remain in force«.

Finally, it clarifies: «The price to be applied for (…) when the partial quantities are assigned on the Tratayén – San Jerónimo routewill be established under the guidelines that are defined at that time by the Application Authority.

Néstor Kirchner pipeline: Annex to the resolution





