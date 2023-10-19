Eugenio Derbez Reveals the Truth About His Marriage with Alessandra Rosaldo and their Renewal of Vows

Mexican Actor Eugenio Derbez Discloses His Relationship Struggles in Recent Interview

Eugenio Derbez, a renowned Mexican actor and comedian, has opened up about the challenges he faced in his marriage to Alessandra Rosaldo. The couple, whose union is considered one of the most significant in Mexican entertainment, has been together for over a decade. However, Derbez revealed in an interview with Caras México that their relationship came close to ending before they ultimately tied the knot.

According to Derbez, he had a reputation for being “unmarriageable” and was afraid of commitment. Despite being in a six-year courtship with Rosaldo, he was hesitant to take the plunge. The actor recalls a pivotal moment when Rosaldo confronted him about his intentions, asking if he was serious about their future together. Derbez admitted that, at the time, he was unable to commit fully. This revelation led to a secret breakup that occurred during the course of their relationship.

It was through his work as an actor and director of the film “No Returns Accepted” that Derbez’s perspective on marriage began to shift. The movie, which features a protagonist who avoids commitment, resonated deeply with him. He realized it was time for a change. Additionally, the budget for the film was approved, providing an opportunity for him to fully immerse himself in his role. These factors led Derbez to understand that he had to settle down and take responsibility for his life.

With this newfound revelation, Derbez proposed to Rosaldo after completing the recording of “No Returns Accepted” on a Friday. The following day, the couple married, marking a significant turning point in their lives. Derbez believes that this decision not only transformed his personal life but also had a significant impact on his career. As a result of their marriage, he relocated to the United States. Derbez expressed that everything was interconnected and fell into place perfectly.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo officially tied the knot on July 7, 2012, at the Regina Coeli Parish in Mexico City. This renewal of vows signifies the strength of their commitment to each other and their desire to solidify their relationship.

Derbez’s candid revelations provide a glimpse into the struggles and growth within his marriage. Their story serves as a reminder that relationships require effort, compromise, and a willingness to confront personal fears. Despite the challenges they faced, Derbez and Rosaldo persevered and now aim to build a strong foundation for their future together.

