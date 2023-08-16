Home » Falling in Love: Recharged Returns with Exciting New Twists and Surprises!
Falling in Love: Recharged Returns with Exciting New Twists and Surprises!

by admin
Falling in Love: Recharged Returns with Exciting New Twists and Surprises!

“Falling in Love: Recharged” Season Five Set to Premiere with New Twists and Surprises

Get ready for the return of the hit program “Falling in Love: Recharged” as it kicks off its fifth season with fresh dynamics and exciting changes. The highly anticipated show will air its first episode on Monday, August 21 at 9:00 pm exclusively on TeleOnce.

Hosted by beloved presenters Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez, along with Migbelis Castellanos and Pietro from the newly remodeled bar, “Falling in Love: Recharged” promises a completely new spin that will help participants find true love. This season, families will play a major role as they nominate a loved one for a blind date with a carefully selected match, adding an unexpected twist to the search for the perfect partner. Additionally, the show offers second chances for those hoping to reignite an old flame or mend a previously rejected relationship.

Adding to the excitement, this season will introduce fresh faces from different parts of the country, all eager to find the same true love that others have already discovered on the show. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness these heartwarming journeys every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm on TeleOnce.

To make the premiere even more special, “Falling in Love: Recharged” will be preceded by a pre-show event titled “Falling in Love: The Great Return,” airing on TeleOnce on Sunday, August 20 at 9:00 pm. This captivating special will provide an in-depth look into the upcoming season, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and a live performance by the renowned musical group Piso 21.

For those eager to participate and find their own soul mate on the show, registration is now open. Interested individuals can apply through the website Enamorandonosusa.com/aplica, call +1 786-266-9900 or 1 (833) 266-7700, or visit EnamorandonosUSA on Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss the highly anticipated return of “Falling in Love: Recharged” on TeleOnce. With a fresh format, surprising twists, and a strong focus on love, this season promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

