Wang Yan plays Yang Yuhuan in “Taizhen Gaiden”.

Wang Daxing plays Ma Chao in “Anti-Xi Liang”.Photo by our reporter Pang Jian

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yang) Last night, famous artists and newcomers from the Tianjin Peking Opera Theater jointly presented the excerpts “Taizhen Gaiden” and “Anti-Xiliang” at the Tianjin Grand Theater.

That night, Zhang sent martial arts student Wang Daxing to open the show with a discount of the martial arts highlight “Anti-Xiliang”. This play is both civil and military, and it is a test of the performance skills and skills of opera actors. In the play, Wang Daxing plays the role of Ma Chao, a famous general of the Shu Han Dynasty. Between singing, reciting and fighting, he performed the plot of “revenge for the father” with strong dramatic conflicts, and performed well.

Subsequently, Wang Yan, the winner of the Plum Blossom Award, took the lead in presenting the main axis play “Taizhen Gaiden”. This representative play of Mei School tells the love story of Tang Xuanzong and Yang Yuhuan. The lyrics of this play are high-end and elegant, and the form includes singing and dancing, which fully embodies the essence and charm of Mei School art. During the performance, Wang Yan played the leading role Yang Yuhuan, bringing the most popular two-fold dramas of “Qixi Oath” and “Yuzhen Fairy Meeting” to the audience, showing the performance of the repertoire in many aspects such as music and singing, stage design, costumes, and dance performances. Highlights. On the stage, Wang Yan’s appearance is dignified and elegant, her voice is clear and mellow, and her performance is exquisite and moving, especially the singing of several classic arias in the “Jade Fairy Fairy Club” is beautiful and pleasant. At the same time, she and Tang Minghuang played by Zhao Hua won warm applause from the audience.