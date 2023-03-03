Innovative styles such as drawstring dresses and one-piece suspender skirts specially made of selected materials are integrated with classic workwear tailoring and stud details, showing the true personality of the new generation of FUSION hard candy girls who are sweet and cool.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneering designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua, N°21 is an Italian high-end fashion brand. It is good at combining the neat tailoring of men’s clothing with the temperament and style of Italian women’s clothing. Last year, when FILA FUSION and N°21 cooperated for the first time , Shuangfang has broken the shackles of the rules, and uses a unique design language to inspire girls to try bravely without fear of the unknown. This re-cooperation not only continues the encouragement to women, but also incorporates elements of skateboarding, combined with classic workwear tailoring and stud details, to further break through the traditional conventions of women’s clothing, which perfectly fits the brand concept of FILA FUSION’s diverse integration.

This joint venture has brought a series of products with a very trendy attribute, which has gone deep into Marbella, a famous European resort, to draw materials, and vividly presents the seaside skateboard park at sunset, which has great visual impact. High-quality materials such as poplin fabrics, high-weight sweat-absorbing mesh fabrics, and shiny nylon clearly carry the changing light and shadow of the sunset skate park. The beach in the afterglow of the sunset organically blends with the energetic skateboarding, combined with the relaxed Oversize style tailoring, the casual street trend is ready to come out, showing the casual attitude of contemporary youth.

More than just printing, this joint name continues to make breakthroughs in design and tailoring. This time, we have brought several single items that can be worn in one piece of clothing, and the design language such as double-sided wear and stacking has been played to a new level-the full-print photo jacket that can be worn on the front and back, one side is eye-catching, and the other side is simple and textured. Interpret street trends and Cleanfit styles casually. The two-piece jacket and skirt are designed to add a sense of visual hierarchy, making it easy to switch between various styling effects. Paired with FILA FUSION POP II skateboard shoes, it continues the free and lightweight sports concept of shoes, and continues the photo-printed design of the skateboard park to convey the free spirit of the street, helping FUSION hard candy girls to break the stereotype and lead the new trend of sports.

