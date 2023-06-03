Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

New blog section: Instagram follow recommendation for the weekend

Who to follow: lostjcrew

what is there: jcrew catalogs from the pre-internet years (1983-1997).

Years before Gen Z arrived and started throwing around names like Grandma on the Beach and Quietly Rich and Prestigious Heiress, we had the jcrew catalogs. There was no diversity in terms of color and size, but there were design decisions such as putting sunglasses on the cover, or an item from jeans, or a house photographed from a distance with people who are probably wearing the brand’s clothes, you never know, or photographs of models who do not look at the camera and are even photographed from the back

>>>

And another little gift for the weekend:

People sing Dancing on my Own in the subway after a Robin performance. It’s a prescription drug level clip every time the world loses color.

(And thanks to Neta Hotar for showing me this).