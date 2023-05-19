FRANZ HAUTZINGER “Gomberg III-V – Airplay” – mica

On his new album “Gomberg III-V – Airplay” (Trost Records), trumpeter FRANZ HAUTZINGER gives an exciting review of his work over the past fifteen years.

Franz Hautzinger once had his alter ego in order to be able to act musically as he pleased, away from all musical conventions and restrictions Gomberg created. Over time, the classical musical (jazz) boundaries have become too narrow for the creative free spirit, and lip paralysis forced him to completely redevelop his playing style and technique. He did so, and in a musically groundbreaking way. The sounds he elicited from his trumpet were new at the time, his handling of the instrument was simply unique and his musical language unmistakable. No wonder that the native of Burgenland quickly established himself as a constant in the international improv scene and with publications that are now considered legendary, such as his solo work Gomberg-Debut, was able to attract worldwide attention.

The recently published “Gomberg III-V – Airplay” proves that Franz Hautzinger is still one of the leading minds in his field and has lost none of his creative power. On the album, the trumpeter shows above all where it has taken him musically in recent years. “Gomberg III-V – Airplay” is an extensive selection of what he contributed to various art projects in different contexts between the years 2006 and 2018. Franz Hautzinger presents various pieces that he wrote for the theatre, films or exhibitions, as well as pieces that arose from collaborations with art performers. The nice thing about them is that they also work on their own and paint a really colorful sound picture that is carried by an incredible amount of atmosphere and has its own complex aesthetic.

Franz Hautzinger once again shows all his outstanding qualities on “Gomberg III-V – Airplay”. The trumpeter simply understands how to turn music into an immersive and highly entertaining and engaging experience that invites you to immerse yourself deeply.

Michael Ternai

++++

