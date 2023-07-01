From Soccer Field to Stage: Mane de la Parra’s Journey to Success

Title: Mexican Actor and Singer Mane de la Parra Escapes Corruption in Soccer Career

Subtitle: Mane de la Parra’s journey from promising young soccer player to successful actor and singer

Mexican actor and singer Mane de la Parra, known for his talent and popularity in Mexico and other countries, has revealed a little-known chapter from his youth, where he narrowly escaped the clutches of corruption that permeates various aspects of Mexican daily life.

The younger brother of renowned orchestra director Alondra de la Parra, Mane de la Parra has achieved fame through his roles in popular soap operas such as “What’s wrong with my family?”, “La reina soy yo,” and “La malquerida.” Additionally, he has released several albums and composed soundtracks for various productions.

However, over two decades ago, Mane’s career seemed destined for a different path altogether.

During that time, Mane was a promising young player in the minor divisions of Mexican soccer and was on the verge of making it as a professional in the promotion division. But his dreams were shattered when he encountered corruption within the industry.

In a recent interview on Isabel Lascuráin’s YouTube channel, Mane revealed, “I left football because they asked me for money.”

After spending his early years at Pumas, a disagreement with a manager forced Mane to switch teams to Atlante. It was here that he was presented with the opportunity he had longed for – a chance to play as a professional goalkeeper in Mexican soccer.

“They told me, ‘We want to debut you in Primera A.’ They registered me, paid me a salary, and then the coach, who was a former professional player for Pumas, asked me, ‘How much will you give me?'” Mane recalled.

This shocking conversation left Mane taken aback, considering he had dedicated his life to soccer since the age of five. Realizing that his teammates had also paid these illicit fees, he confronted a friend from Juchitán, Oaxaca, who revealed that he had given 70 percent of his salary to the coaches.

“It didn’t seem fair to me. This guy came from Juchitán to Mexico City five years ago to support his entire family, and they were extorting him,” Mane expressed his disgust.

Driven by a strong sense of injustice, Mane decided to address the issue with the club’s president. He offered to contribute a portion of his salary voluntarily, but he firmly believed that extorting players’ families for the coaches’ benefit was unfair.

This confrontation led to chaos, fights, and Mane being targeted by the coach, who was ultimately dismissed. As a result, Mane found himself unable to play for any other team as his registration was still with Atlante.

Discouraged from pursuing his dream of playing soccer at the highest level, Mane made up his mind to leave for the United States to join the growing MLS. However, a poignant phone call from his grandmother changed his trajectory.

“My grandmother told me, ‘I want you to know that if I can leave you with anything, it is to follow your dreams because you never know how long they will last’,” Mane shared.

Tragically, the day after that call, Mane’s grandmother passed away. It was her words of encouragement that compelled him to pursue music and acting instead.

The decision proved to be a turning point in Mane de la Parra’s life, leading to his successful career in the entertainment industry. Reflecting on his choice, Mane said, “Sometimes, you have to listen to your heart and follow your dreams, even if they seem impossible at first.”

Mane de la Parra’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the hardships faced by talented individuals in Mexico’s corrupt systems. It also showcases the resilience and determination needed to overcome obstacles and achieve success in the face of adversity.

In a world where corruption often stifles dreams and opportunities, Mane de la Parra’s story is an inspiration to young artists and athletes, urging them to persevere and follow their passions, regardless of the challenges they may encounter.

