FROZEN CROWN

Call Of The North

(Power Metal) Label: Scarlet Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.03.2023

Power Metal meets old-school Speed and classic Heavy Metal in a modern fashion

I’m attending FMC IX for the first time last year FROZEN CROWN caught on. The Italian power metal band and their two girls really heated up the Cruisaaders, but off stage they weren’t icy towards the fans and Giada “Jade” Etro showed at the All Star Jam show that she’s really in good voice ( and helped MISTER MISERY not to embarrass himself completely).

The band was formed in 2017 and is releasing their fourth album, Call Of The North. With the third album “Winterbane” there was also a big change in personnel and only mastermind Federico Mondelli and Jada remained. According to the fans, that was also something to be heard and “Winterbane” is therefore considered the weakest link. With the latest addition to the discography, the five seem to have settled in again and the result is a straightforward Power Metal album that relies on the tried and tested: namely on crisp, hard guitars and the voice of Ms. Etro.

As the title track and opener, “Call Of The North” contains everything a Power Metal heart desires. Metal without a lot of frills is offered here and you are far away from bands like RHAPSODY OF FIRE or TWILIGHT FORCE. It may also be due to the fact that FROZEN CROWN as an Italian band are not under contract to Frontiers and their house and court composer Del Vecchio has a hand in the pie. The label’s statement that Power Metal meets classic Old School and Speed ​​Metal describes this album more than aptly. The hard, fast guitars are always in the foreground and, next to the singing, the most important thing the listener is offered here. Even numbers like “Victorious” or “Until The End”, which begin rather quietly, acoustically and actually with Jada’s voice, are not expanded into a ballad, but get the kick for a “rapid end” after a very short time.

If you don’t know FROZEN CROWN yet, you should definitely listen here, for existing fans the new work is clearly a return to the first two albums.

Anspieltipps: „Call Of The North“, „In A Moment“, „Legion“ & „Victorious“

Tracklist „Call Of The North“:

1. Call Of The North

2. Fire In The Sky

3. Black Heart

4. Victorious

5. In A Moment

6. Legion

7. Until The End

8. Now Or Never

9. One For All

10. Far Away

Total playing time: 55:32

Band-Links:

FROZEN CROWN – Call Of The North LineUp: Giada “Jade” Etro – Vocals Federico Mondelli – Guitars | Vocals Fabiola “Sheena” Bellomo – Guitars Francesco “Ikki” Zof – Bass They are not Tomasini – Drums 8 … Buy on Amazon

