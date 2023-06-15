Ge Meihan’s new single “Fool” is online_TOM Entertainment

Recently, singer Ge Meihan released a new EP “MaggieG”. Among them, a slow song “Fool” with a very personal style, received a lot of praise once it was launchedGe Meihan sang various stories about truth and falsehood, public opinion, lies, and love in everyone’s life with story pictures and infectious tunes.

“People make up those stupid theories, just to relieve hatred for a while. Anyway, whoever is depressed because of this, whoever loses capital, will not affect his life…” The lyrics that hit the heart and Ge Meihan’s unique voice deeply describe modern times. The choice and relief of men and women living in the city aroused the audience’s inner memories of their own experiences. Netizens exclaimed: “It really sang to the bottom of my heart.” The state of mind depicted in the song is about sincerity and falsehood, lies and reality.







It is understood that the new generation singer Ge Meihan’s new personal EP “MaggieG” has been officially launched on QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music recently.This EP contains a total of three songs. Ge Meihan uses national style rap, slow love songs and new electronic music to invite music fans to a unique music journey.

Regarding the second title song in this EP – “Theory of Fool”, Ge Meihan said that this is also a work in the style of a slow love song that he likes very much. During the recording process, I also thought of my various experiences in these years, especially the years when I worked abroad alone. I did encounter various problems in relationships, life, and career, and I also put myself The state of mind at that time was copied into the interpretation of this work. I hope to reach an emotional resonance with more young friends who are wandering outside.

Since the song “Van Gogh’s Sunflowers” entered the public eye in 2022, Ge Meihan has attracted the attention of fans with her outstanding appearance and aura-filled voice. This time, she set off again through the new EP “MaggieG”, which also let her Have more space for expression and potential for development. The fresh and artistic girl in white clothes is also growing continuously. With the release of her first EP “MaggieG”, Ge Meihan has once again stepped into a new turning point on the road of music, using a more comprehensive perspective and sincere expression, constantly revealing her uniqueness. It belongs to the frankness and introversion of the self.



