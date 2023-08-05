Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Settle into New Love Nest as Relationship Grows

Title: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s Love Story Takes a New Turn as They Find Privacy in a New Residence

The relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia appears to be flourishing as they embark on a new chapter in their love story. Recent reports from Spanish newspaper Diez Minutos reveal that the former soccer player has just acquired a secluded residence on the outskirts of Barcelona, offering the couple complete privacy.

Currently residing in Piqué’s luxurious apartment, which he had when he was single, the pair have decided to move to a new abode to escape the constant presence of the media and paparazzi. Piqué’s bachelor pad spans approximately 500 square meters and is estimated to be worth over $4 million.

Despite the residence being to Gerard’s liking, it comes with a notable disadvantage – the media and paparazzi have staked out the premises, keeping a permanent watch at its gates.

To overcome this discomfort, the couple has decided to purchase a new residence in the mountains near Barcelona, close to the coast. This retreat offers Gerard and Clara the peace and serenity they long for, away from the prying eyes of the public.

It is worth noting that Gerard still retains ownership of the mansion he once shared with his ex-partner Shakira and their children, Milan and Sasha, valued at over $10 million. Contrary to speculation, Gerard has not relocated to this property with Clara.

The couple’s new love nest boasts breathtaking mountain views and is thoughtfully designed with ample natural light streaming in through large windows. An infinity pool and a soccer field are among the luxurious amenities the house offers, allowing Gerard to indulge in his passion for the sport.

What sets the new Spanish property apart is its enhanced security measures, ensuring that the curious will have limited access. Rumors swirl that Gerard is head over heels in love and that a marriage proposal might be on the horizon for the retired soccer player, but only time will reveal what lies ahead for the couple.

In conclusion, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia have found solace in their new residence as they navigate their relationship. With privacy on their side, their love story continues to blossom, and fans eagerly await what the future holds for this dynamic duo.

[References: Diez Minutos, Telemundo]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

