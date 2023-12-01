Givenchy’s Creative Director, Matthew M Williams, Steps Down After Four Years

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M Williams Steps Down

After four years at the helm of luxury brand Givenchy, Matthew M Williams has announced his departure as creative director. The Illinois-born designer will be stepping down from his post on January 1, leaving the LVMH-owned fashion house in a period of uncertainty.

During Williams’ tenure, Givenchy has been working hard to solidify its position in the luxury industry, following the tenures of previous creative directors Riccardo Tisci and Clare Waight Keller. However, sales figures for Givenchy are suspected to have declined, with the brand struggling to maintain its popularity.

According to analyst Luca Solca, “I don’t think Givenchy is in a leading position and the brand’s revenue is likely to be below pre-pandemic levels.”

Under Williams’ leadership, Givenchy has seen a fusion of punk streetwear and tailoring styles. His avant-garde approach has brought new life to the long-established fashion house, but it has not been enough to put Givenchy back in the spotlight.

In a statement, Williams expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the creative direction of Givenchy, saying, “For three years, I have worked hard to continue the legacy of Hubert de Givenchy while also bringing my own creative vision. I sincerely thank the Studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this unique opportunity.”

As Givenchy prepares for a new phase with Williams’ departure, the brand is tasked with finding a successor who can continue to push the boundaries and help the fashion house regain its footing in the luxury market.

Share this: Facebook

X

