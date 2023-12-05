Harmonizing Eastern and Western Music: The Journey of Steve Connor

Our China Story | Steve Connor: Bridging East and West with Music

In the world of contemporary music, British composer Steve Connor stands out as a creative and innovative figure. Her ability to blend modern music with British classical music and folk songs has earned her a place of distinction in the composition world. Additionally, she shares her knowledge by teaching music composition and folk music at York University.

Steve’s connection to China began in her youth when she toured the country with her school, learning Chinese pronunciation and singing Chinese songs. This early exposure laid the foundation for her future music creations. Her relationship with Chinese culture was further cemented at the 9th Cambridge Xu Zhimo Poetry and Art Festival in 2023. There, she was invited to compose music for the famous Chinese poet Xu Zhimo’s work “Go” and won the Xu Zhimo Music Award for her outstanding performance. By harmoniously blending Eastern sentiments with Western classical music, Steve showcased her skill and creativity in connecting different cultural worlds through music.

In an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online, Steve shared her memories of visiting China and discussed her insights into music creation and her hopes for future cross-cultural music collaborations.

During the interview, Steve reminisced about her early experiences in China, expressing her awe and admiration for the country’s diverse cities and unique cultural offerings. She recalled her profound experience in Wuhan, particularly the discovery of the Zeng Hou Yi Chime at the Hubei Provincial Museum, an artifact that left a lasting impression on her.

In the same interview, Steve talked about her creative approach when composing music for Xu Zhimo’s poem “Go.” She emphasized the importance of capturing the tonal essence of the poetry and integrating it into her compositions. Steve’s ability to infuse her music with the tonal qualities of Chinese language highlighted her deep appreciation for the cultural and artistic nuances of China.

Steve’s successful performance at the Xu Zhimo Poetry and Art Festival and her subsequent award win have left her feeling encouraged and motivated to further explore projects that involve setting Chinese poetry to music. She sees this as an opportunity to strengthen cross-cultural connections through the universal language of music.

Overall, Steve’s story serves as a testament to the power of music in transcending cultural boundaries and fostering mutual understanding between East and West. Her passion for embracing Chinese culture in her music creations speaks volumes about the impact of cross-cultural collaborations in the world of music.

