Hiroshi Fujiwara releases fragment design x BLACKPINK joint product without warning

Hiroshi Fujiwara releases fragment design x BLACKPINK joint product without warning

Coachella 2023 is currently in full swing in California, USA. In response to this grand event, Hiroshi Fujiwara exposed the joint commemorative T-Shirt from fragment design and BLACKPINK earlier without warning. The news comes from Hiroshi Fujiwara’s personal Instagram account @fujiwarahiroshi. The T-Shirt color scheme is composed of the “pink/black” color that symbolizes BLACKPINK, with a black base and a pink Logo lettering. As for the design, the pink Interscope Records (BLACKPINK’s record company) logo is on the front, while the words “BLACK PINK”, INTERSCOPE, FRAGMENT and COACHELLA 2023 are printed on the back, and a symbolic lightning logo is attached.

