Hot Camp: Top chord youth electronic music training camp, let you become a master of electronic music production- midifan: We focus on computer music

Electronic music has been loved by young people since its birth, and its audience is becoming younger and younger. Many young people have also shown great interest in electronic music production. On the one hand, the reason is that electronic music itself has a unique charm: powerful rhythm, intoxicating timbre, and varied styles. These characteristic elements of electronic music tease our nerves all the time. On the other hand, the unique curiosity and lively characteristics of teenage friends do match the inner emotions of electronic music.

The electronic music production training camp specially set up by Shanghexian for teenagers is to meet the situation that more and more teenagers show great interest and enthusiasm in learning electronic music production. The fruitful achievements of the young students in the past after systematic study have further strengthened the confidence of Shangchord to continue to open electronic music production classes for young people.

Wonderful interviews with students of the tenth session of the polyphonic youth electronic music class

Among the tenth batch of students, the youngest Chen Hongru was only 12 years old. At such a young age, after 20 days of electronic music learning, she successfully completed her own electronic music works independently, which opened the door to the world of electronic music. I believe she will be able to go further in electronic music production in the future.

Untitled-Chen Hongruaudio

Li Xin, another student in the tenth term, is also only 14 years old and is from the International Department of the High School Attached to Tsinghua University. Before Li Xin came to Shangchord, his understanding of electronic music was limited to seeing DJ live performances from the Internet. And it was Li Xin, who was deeply attracted by this kind of emotional live performance, and resolutely came to learn chords. After 20 days of intensive training in electronic music classes, I believe that Li Xin has taken another step towards his ideal electronic music live performance.

FUTURE BASS- Li Xinaudio

The other one in the tenth period is also only 14 years old, Xie Zijun from the International Department of Tsinghua University High School. At the beginning, he had no idea about electronic music production. After 20 days of intensive training, not only have I learned professional knowledge about music, but I am also able to independently complete my own electronic music works.

pigtrap-Xie Zijunaudio

▲Upper Chord Electronic Music Classroom (Beijing)

01 What is electronic music?



electronic music

Electronic Music

Electronic music, a new kind of music that emerged in the 1950s and completed on computers, is composed of various sound sources obtained through electronic technology, and then “assembled” through a computer, sound card, synthesizer and MIDI keyboard. generated music.

Maybe you think that electronic music is just a “disco companion” or “noise representative”, which only appears in a noisy environment, but in fact,Many different styles of music these days have electronic elements, the presence of synthesizers can be heard in most popular music. There are also a lot of rock and alternative music, even movie soundtracks and commercial soundtracks, all of which have “electronic music” added. Therefore, in a broad sense, as long as it is made using electronic musical instruments or equipment (such as synthesizers, effectors, drum machines, etc.), it can be called electronic music.

Unlike traditional composition, electronic music has a higher degree of creative freedom. It is not limited to fixed creative routines, and there is no single criterion for judging.This means that you don’t have to be a music major or have a strong background in music theory to learn electronic music.As long as you are curious about music creation, like listening to songs, interested in electronic music, and want to systematically learn electronic music production, then you must come to join the upper chord.We will take you from a novice in music to a “master of electronic music” step by step.

02 Polyphonic Electronic Music Summer Training





ELECTRONIC

electronic music

July 17, 2023 – August 11, 2023

20 days of pure offline training (classes from Monday to Friday)

Class time: 13:30-16:45

Hands-on operation: 18:00-21:00

original price:25800 Yuan

Register now until June 18th

Limited Time Early Bird Price:22800 Yuan

Thirteenth issueLimited to 16 people

Hurry up

Please consult the course advisor for details

👇👇👇

03 Works of former students in electronic music class

Song on the plug·Cyber ​​Northwest(Click i to listen)

▲Electronic music student-Ren Feifei

“Apple” – Catherine(click to listen)

▲Electronic Music Student-Kaiser Meow

“Unintentionally” – Liang Minzhe(click to listen)

▲Electronic music student-Liang Minzhe

04 Course Schedule & Exclusive Advantages

electronic music

Electronic Music



Course content:Electronic music style analysis & production, modular synthesizer, sound synthesis (subtraction, addition, FM, AM, particle), production & performance application based on Ableton Live, application of controllers such as Maschine & Push, link application of synthesizer & controller.We will also hold music salons from time to time, so that students can not only sit in the classroom to learn, but also know the current music trends.

Training objectives: Through a one-month course, quickly and accurately lead students to appreciate the charm of electronic music; understand the principle of sound synthesis through modular synthesizers and make some examples of synthesized sounds; understand the history of electronic music, master mainstream electronic music styles, and apply them to electronic music style; learn about mainstream Live Set controllers, andDesign and perform your own work carefully; Cultivate music aesthetics, pay attention to personalized creation and interpretation, and discover personal style.

Exclusive advantages:Here, students can not only learn conventional electronic music creation & arrangement techniques, sound synthesis techniques, but also arrange their works as Live Sets for non-traditional DJ-style performances.We are a real DJ Producer that integrates creation, arrangement and manipulation of performances, aiming to deliver new concepts to the industry.



05 Mentor Lineup





06 Top Equipment & Campus Environment



electronic music

Electronic Music

Teaching Equipment:Shangchord is currently the only electronic music classroom based on the Native Instruments Maschine MK3 controller in China. Each student machine is equipped with a Maschine controller, and all are equipped with genuine Ableton Live 11 and genuine Komplete 13 Ultimate genuine sound library. The teaching display area is equipped with a large number of synthesizers, including Roland Boutique and a full range of replica synthesizer arrays, Arturia MatrixBrute matrix analog synthesizers, and a full range of Roland AIRA controllers & synthesizer matrices suitable for Live Set performances.

Campus environment:Shanghexian is located in Wandong Science and Technology Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, Chaoyang District, Beijing, covering an area of ​​2,200 square meters. It is close to the Zhongchuan, Erwai and Line 1 subway stations. It has an excellent geographical location, a super spacious venue, and comfortable learning environment.

Donghu, Building 17, Wandong Science and Technology Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Each classroom is equipped with a large screen and an ultra-clear camera to record the teacher’s teaching process in real time.Allow all students to observe every step of the teacher’s operation clearly and without delay from the big screen. Each student is equipped with a learning machine, which makes learning and practicing extremely convenient and fast.

Upper Chord is equipped with a gym and a snack area, where students can not only enjoyFree snacks, drinks and dinnerYou can also use fitness equipment to exercise in your spare time.

Shanghexian also has UAAC (Upper Chord Audio Academic Center), digital piano studio, digital audio studio, VIP classroom, and a 150-square-meter recording studio that can hold a super-large live band. The facilities and equipment are at the top level at home and abroad.

Upper Chord Campus Environment



The electronic music training class is now open for registration. Those who successfully register will arrange for you to sign the course contract and give you some suggestions before the start of the class according to your personal situation. If you need to configure a music production and arrangement system, our technical staff can assist you in this preparation. Looking forward to meeting you in the electronic music classroom this summer!

upper chord

