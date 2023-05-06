Jorge GinobiliManu’s father He died this Friday at the age of 81. after suffering a degenerative disease. The father of Manu, Sebastian and Leandro He was passionate about basketball and was responsible for passing on his love for the sport to his children. His death caused deep pain in his native Bahía Blanca and in the world of basketball, in which he also had a step as a leader.

A few hours after the sad news was known, Manu used his social networks to post a heartfelt farewell message to his dadwho started it at the time within the sport in which he later became a star.

On Twitter, the legendary player uploaded a tender photo with “Yuyo” from years ago, accompanied by an emotional message: ““How am I going to miss this old man! How lucky I was to have him!”wrote, in Spanish and English, Manu.

🇦🇷 How I’m going to miss this old man! How lucky I was to have it! ❤️❤️

🇺🇲I’m gonna miss this guy big time. So lucky to have had him for so long! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5YBi9IXs5P — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 5, 2023

Bahiense del Norte, the club where it all began

Passionate about the sport of orange ball and a past as a player, Jorge had an outstanding career as a leader in different areas, especially in Bahía Blanca, where he served as president of Bahiense del Norte. In that club, and with him as a reference, his children began to practice basketball.

“It is with deep pain that we say goodbye to Jorge Ginóbili and accompany his family and relatives at this sad moment. Yuyo was linked to our club all his life. President, player, benchmark and creator of what he is today Northern Bahiense. We are going to miss you! ”, published the institution on its social networks.

