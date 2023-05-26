I am collecting various T-shirts that I want to wear in the summer.[Kotaro Inai Blog]

Long time no see.

Isn’t it really hot these days? I’m in trouble because it’s so hot that it’s summer.

But the rainy season is coming soon. It will be a little cold then.

Well, the weather always bothers me.

There is only one thing to do before summer! Yes, I collect T-shirts.

I am also steadily buying.

First here!

NOCTA x NIKE collaboration T-shirt! I like the atmosphere like boot goods.

Continue here!

A T-shirt from the brand EXODUS! I bought it because I was attracted to the design I had never seen before. “Drunken dream death” is a great meaning, so please check it out.

I’m only going to use two here, but I’ve also bought and saved up a lot of other things. Like the rapper 2Pac’s T-shirt.

I feel like I’m going to wear it loosely this year, so I’m thinking of getting an XL, or even an XXL.

I can’t wait for the day when I can go out with just one T-shirt.

And I have to continue to carry out the six pack plan…

Let’s all do our best to build our bodies.

Starbucks chocolate scones.It’s delicious, so please

