Home » I am collecting various T-shirts that I want to wear in the summer.[Kotaro Inai Blog]
Entertainment

I am collecting various T-shirts that I want to wear in the summer.[Kotaro Inai Blog]

by admin
I am collecting various T-shirts that I want to wear in the summer.[Kotaro Inai Blog]

Long time no see.

Isn’t it really hot these days? I’m in trouble because it’s so hot that it’s summer.

But the rainy season is coming soon. It will be a little cold then.

Well, the weather always bothers me.

There is only one thing to do before summer! Yes, I collect T-shirts.

I am also steadily buying.

First here!

NOCTA x NIKE collaboration T-shirt! I like the atmosphere like boot goods.

Continue here!

EXODUS brand T-shirt

A T-shirt from the brand EXODUS! I bought it because I was attracted to the design I had never seen before. “Drunken dream death” is a great meaning, so please check it out.

I’m only going to use two here, but I’ve also bought and saved up a lot of other things. Like the rapper 2Pac’s T-shirt.

I feel like I’m going to wear it loosely this year, so I’m thinking of getting an XL, or even an XXL.

I can’t wait for the day when I can go out with just one T-shirt.

And I have to continue to carry out the six pack plan…

Let’s all do our best to build our bodies.

Kotaro Inai eating scones at Starbucks
Starbucks chocolate scones.It’s delicious, so please
See also  JESTRESS – release new single & video

You may also like

They made my week the dresser

Luhan sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man:...

After the Copa Libertadores defeat, the changes that...

The positions occupied by women would be the...

Francisco Cerúndolo crushed Norrie and is a finalist...

Espanyol, everything is played on a visit to...

Shen Yun 8 Troupe Gathers Dance Three Musketeers...

The first Aston Martin DB12 sold at auction...

“Cradle of Wolves” comes to an end

It snows on Cerro Catedral and it is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy