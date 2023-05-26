I am collecting various T-shirts that I want to wear in the summer.[Kotaro Inai Blog]

Long time no see.
Isn’t it really hot these days? I’m in trouble because it’s so hot that it’s summer.
But the rainy season is coming soon. It will be a little cold then.
Well, the weather always bothers me.
There is only one thing to do before summer! Yes, I collect T-shirts.
I am also steadily buying.
First here!
NOCTA x NIKE collaboration T-shirt! I like the atmosphere like boot goods.
Continue here!
A T-shirt from the brand EXODUS! I bought it because I was attracted to the design I had never seen before. “Drunken dream death” is a great meaning, so please check it out.
I’m only going to use two here, but I’ve also bought and saved up a lot of other things. Like the rapper 2Pac’s T-shirt.
I feel like I’m going to wear it loosely this year, so I’m thinking of getting an XL, or even an XXL.
I can’t wait for the day when I can go out with just one T-shirt.
And I have to continue to carry out the six pack plan…
Let’s all do our best to build our bodies.