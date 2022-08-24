“Flying Snow Pride” group portrait poster

Today, the online drama “Flying Fox Story” released the group portrait poster of “Flying Snow Pride” and the trailer of “Heroes in Troubled Times”, and officially announced that it will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video on August 31.

“Flying Fox Story” is adapted from the classic martial arts work of the same name by Jin Yong. The play tells the story of the Liaodong hero Hu Yidao (played by Qin Junjie) and Miao Renfeng (played by Lin Yushen), who were designed to be poisoned to death, and his son Hu Fei (played by Qin Junjie) The story of stepping into the arena to avenge his father and fighting for righteousness all the way. After going through the turmoil in the rivers and lakes, he met many heroes and chivalrous men, and gradually grew into a story of a generation of heroes. The play is jointly produced by Penguin Films, Jiabo Time, and Rongcheng Films. Lian Yiming is the chief director, Cao Hua and Chen Xiaolei are the directors, Tang Jiayu and Qiu Huaiyang are the screenwriters, Qin Junjie, Liang Jie, and Xing Fei are the leading actors, and Lin Yushen is specially invited to lead the starring. He Rundong is a special star, and Ye Xiangming, Huang Mengying, Liu Yufeng and Hai Ling are special starring.

Qin Junjie as Hu Fei

Wonderful and realistic martial arts classic reappearance in fighting drama

It can be seen from the preview of “Heroes in Troubled Times” that the style of the play is quite realistic from scene setting, martial arts action to costume modeling. The shooting method of returning to the basics evokes Jin Yong’s love in the hearts of the audience and the memory of traditional martial arts dramas.

The action scenes in the trailer are very exciting, and the beginning is the famous scene in the original work, Hu Miao’s competition. Hu Yidao and Miao Renfeng, two outstanding masters, made a move, and their movements were fierce and neat, and the sound of the sword breaking through the wind was clearly audible. As soon as the camera turned, the young Hu Fei gradually grew up and practiced the Hu family’s swordsmanship, chopping, swinging, blocking, sweeping, and dancing vigorously. Scenes of disputes in the rivers and lakes: From fighting in the rain to chasing group dramas in narrow alleys, people are overwhelmed; from cold weapons fighting each other to melee melee, the play is lively, and the atmosphere of the rivers and lakes is worth looking forward to.

Liang Jie as Yuan Ziyi

Jin Yong’s heroes appear in the rivers and lakes

In the group portrait poster of “Flying Snow Pride” released today, all the main characters in the play also appeared: the hot-blooded and chivalrous Hu Fei, the heroic and valiant Yuan Ziyi (played by Liang Jie), the gentle and intelligent Cheng Lingsu (played by Xing Fei), and the jealous of evil. Miao Renfeng (played by Lin Yushen), the ambitious Tian Guinong (played by He Rundong), etc., have their own characteristics in character modeling and demeanor, and are ready to go. The minister Fu Kangan (played by Ye Xiangming), the demure and beautiful Nan Lan (played by Huang Mengying), the handsome young man Shang Baozhen (played by Liu Yufeng), and the daughter of the security guard Ma Chunhua (played by Hailing) also have their own aspirations and are waiting to enter the game. .

The birth of a group of heroes is bound to stir up the wind and rain of the rivers and lakes. How will the enmity between Hu Fei and Miao Renfeng be resolved? What kind of chivalrous story will he experience with Yuan Ziyi and Cheng Lingsu, the two chivalrous women in Jianghu, and see the injustice on the road? The online drama “Flying Fox Story” will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video at 20:00 on August 31st. Members will update 2 episodes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Update 1 episode until 20:00 on Sunday, and 2 episodes on the first day. Looking forward to Jin Yong’s new martial arts drama to bring everyone to experience the pleasure of swords and rivers again.

Xing Fei as Cheng Lingsu

Lin Yushen as Miao Renfeng

He Rundong as Tian returning to the farmer

Ye Xiangming as Fu Kang’an

Huang Mengying as Nan Lan

Liu Yufeng as Shang Baozhen

Sea bell decorated with horse spring flowers

[

责编：杨帆 ]