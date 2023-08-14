Home » Joaquín Paredes case: the prosecutor requested the maximum penalty for five police officers
Joaquín Paredes case: the prosecutor requested the maximum penalty for five police officers

Writing Profile Córdoba

“The sentence of Blas Correas was a before and after in the Córdoba Police, it is in your hands that there is a before and after with the police of the interior of the province”, is the phrase that the prosecutor Fabiana Pochettino said before the popular juries and resounded in the courtroom of the Cruz del Eje, where the last stretch of the trial for the Joaquin Paredes crime (15).

In his plea, Pochettino asked for life imprisonment for the policemen Maykel Mercedes López (25) and Iván Alexis Luna (26), Enzo Ricardo Alvarado (29), Jorge Luis Gómez (34), Ronald Nicolás Fernández Aliendro (27). The classification of co-perpetrators of the adolescent’s crime weighs heavily on the first two defendants and the other three as necessary participants.

The sixth accused police officer is Alberto Daniel Sosa Gallardo (43), who is accused of qualified threats. For this agent, the prosecutor requested two years in effective prison.

In addition, he added the charge of attempted homicide to the detriment of B. (a minor who was 14 years old at the time) and the other young people who were there on the tragic night of October 2020, published The voice this Monday.

Pochettino raised before the court of the Cruz del Axis Crime Chamber that that early morning of October 25, 2020 there was an operation prepared by the police to repress “illegally, irregularly and without measuring the consequences”.

“There was an illegitimate, unnecessary action by police personnel to shoot at the bodies of the young people,” he remarked in his plea. And he added: “There is homicide, there is attempted homicide and it is aggravated because they abused their function to subdue a group of young people who had stood up to them to claim their rights that they did not take out their weapons”.

madness in the night

This is how the prosecutor described the actions carried out by the police officers during the night in which the murder occurred. “Three mobiles were used to control 7 young people. That night they left Villa de Soto without mobile phones, Tuclame without police, to control seven young people“, the prosecutor asserted and continued:” The excuse was the Covid restriction and I say excuse because there were more people in the square and they did not control it and the only control was for these young people.

“They went to run away from the saros, the rats, as appears from the telephone openings. And then they want us to believe that they were afraid of young people, ”he said in his statement.

The arguments of the defense and the complaint remain. It is expected that the judgment of the trial can be known this Tuesday, or Wednesday at the latest.

